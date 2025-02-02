Tendulkar Recalls When Brother Ajit Admonished Him For Showing Disrespect

Pune: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest to have played the game, stressed the importance of values while recalling an incident where his brother Ajit admonished him for showing disrespect.

Speaking with noted scribe Sunandan Lele, Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests at an event to mark the 75 years of Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, recalled that the incident took place after a game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"I and VVS Laxman were batting. I was batting on 35, and VVS Laxman hit the ball towards third man, Micheal Bevean fielded it and I did not see the call by Laxman, as the stadium was packed and there was a lot of noise. I was run out," recalled Tendulkar, the first batter to score an ODI 200.

"While going to the dressing room, I showed disrespect. After the game, when I returned home (to Mumbai), Ajit asked me what was the need to show disrespect. It disturbed VVS Laxman, and he was to bat further," Sachin said.

He also quipped that he later told VVS Laxman that because of him he was admonished by his brother.

Tendulkar also recalled his famous 241 not out against Australia in Sydney in January 2004 when he did not play a single cover drive.

"I had discussed with my brother Ajit about the shot, and he told me that the problem was not the shot but the shot selection. In Sydney, it wasn't pre-decided that I wouldn't hit a cover drive. Ajit had thrown a challenge at me if I could play without getting out, and I accepted the challenge," he further added.

"While I was leaving all the balls going out, I thought of not hitting the cover drive as it would get me in trouble," recalled Tendulkar who faced the Australian attack in that game.

This innings not only showcased Tendulkar's technical prowess but also his mental fortitude and adaptability. By restraining himself from playing the cover drive, he demonstrated the importance of discipline and the ability to modify one's natural game for the greater good of the team.

The winner of the 2011 World Cup in Mumbai and former India skipper also recalled that in the 1990s he was without a bat contract for two years as his family had decided that he would not promote tobacco or alcohol companies.

During the free-wheeling chat, Tendulkar, a recipient of Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, also spoke about how he started to show the bat towards his father Ramesh Tendulkar after his death during the 1999 World Cup and how it changed his life.