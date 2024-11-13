ETV Bharat / sports

Ten Runs, Eight Wickets: Story Of Bizarre Collapse In Test Cricket That Led To Comeback Win

Hyderabad: Although T20 cricket is one of the formats on the rise it has gained the attention of masses in the recent years, Test cricket is still adored by many. The first innings plays an important role in a Test match as it sets the tempo of the match. There are only a few occasions when a team with a first-innings lead loses the match and one such phenomenon occurred 13 years back on South African soil where the South African side secured a victory after trailing in the first innings by 188 runs.

From 11/1 to 21/9 - Bizarre innings collapse for Australia

The Australian collapse occurred in the second innings after they started the innings with a 188-run lead in the first innings. The team were at 11/1 when Philander got rid of Ricky Ponting on duck. The wickets then lost continuously thanks to the bowling prowess of Philander and Morkel.

Michael Clarke, Michael Hussey and Brad Haddin were the next to walk back to the pavilion as Philander rocked the Australian middle order. Clarke was dismissed on two runs while Hussey and Haddin went back to the hut without troubling the scorers. Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris scored three runs each while Shaun Marsh registered another duck in the scorecard. Australia were soon reduced to 21/9 in no time and was heading towards a paltry total.

The pair of Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon added 26 runs for the last wicket before the team was bundled out on a total of 47. The South African side then chased the target with the loss of two wickets even after lagging in the first innings.