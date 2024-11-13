Ten Runs, Eight Wickets: Story Of Bizarre Collapse In Test Cricket That Led To Comeback Win

Hyderabad: Although T20 cricket is one of the formats on the rise it has gained the attention of masses in the recent years, Test cricket is still adored by many. The first innings plays an important role in a Test match as it sets the tempo of the match. There are only a few occasions when a team with a first-innings lead loses the match and one such phenomenon occurred 13 years back on South African soil where the South African side secured a victory after trailing in the first innings by 188 runs.
From 11/1 to 21/9 - Bizarre innings collapse for Australia
The Australian collapse occurred in the second innings after they started the innings with a 188-run lead in the first innings. The team were at 11/1 when Philander got rid of Ricky Ponting on duck. The wickets then lost continuously thanks to the bowling prowess of Philander and Morkel.
Michael Clarke, Michael Hussey and Brad Haddin were the next to walk back to the pavilion as Philander rocked the Australian middle order. Clarke was dismissed on two runs while Hussey and Haddin went back to the hut without troubling the scorers. Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris scored three runs each while Shaun Marsh registered another duck in the scorecard. Australia were soon reduced to 21/9 in no time and was heading towards a paltry total.
The pair of Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon added 26 runs for the last wicket before the team was bundled out on a total of 47. The South African side then chased the target with the loss of two wickets even after lagging in the first innings.
South Africa’s comeback win
Australia batted first and posted a total of 284 courtesy of Michael Clarke’s scintillating knock of 151 runs. Shaun Marsh scored 44 runs during his stay at the crease. Dale Steyn picked four wickets while Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander took three wickets each.
In response, South African batters struggled and managed to muster only a total of 96. Shane Watson picked five wickets while Ryan Harris dismissed four batters with his spell. With a trail of 188 runs in the first innings, the odds were stacked against South Africa but the Proteas bowlers were determined to write their fate despite adversities.
The troika of Steyn, Philander and Morkel wrapped up the Australian innings on 47. Only Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon were the batters to score in double digits. South Africa then hunted down the target of 236 thanks to centuries from Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla.