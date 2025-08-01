ETV Bharat / sports

Telangana To Launch Sports Policy 2025 At Inaugural Sports Conclave

Hyderabad: Home to sporting icons like Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal, and Sania Mirza, Telangana is set to take a giant leap in Indian sports with the launch of its path‑breaking Sports Policy 2025.

The policy will be unveiled at the state’s first‑ever Sports Conclave in Hyderabad on August 2, inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Sports Sri Vakiti Srihari, and Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana Sri Shivasena Reddy.

The landmark event will unite top policymakers, celebrated athletes, coaches, and industry leaders to chart the next era of sporting excellence in the state. With a sharp focus on grassroots expansion, athlete welfare, inclusivity, and world‑class infrastructure, the policy is designed to place Telangana firmly among India’s sporting powerhouses — while laying a clear roadmap to Olympic glory, an official release said.

As part of the event, a series of strategic MoUs will be signed with leading corporates invested in sports, global bodies such as FIFA, and renowned sports personalities. Their collaboration with the Telangana government marks a powerful endorsement of this groundbreaking policy, bringing together expertise, investment, and influence to elevate sports in the state to the next level.

Telangana is further raising the bar with record‑breaking rewards, long‑term institutional support, and a deep commitment to inclusivity. Strategically designed to nurture champions, the Sports Policy 2025 goes beyond celebrating podium finishes—driving a state‑wide transformation to develop cutting‑edge infrastructure and extend world‑class training facilities to every district, bridging the urban‑rural divide.