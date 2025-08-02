ETV Bharat / sports

Urged Centre To Allocate 2 Verticals To Telangana For 2036 Olympics: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government has requested the Centre to allot two verticals (disciplines) to the state for the 2036 Olympics, in case India hosts it.

Reddy launched the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 in the presence of a galaxy of noted sports athletes, including Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang, Adille Sumariwalla and Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari.

Speaking at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here, Reddy said, "We have requested Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to let Telangana host the 2026 Khelo India Games. We have also urged the Centre that Telangana should be allowed to host two sports verticals for the (2036) Olympics, and so preparation is needed (for that), and we require your support."

For the record, India has shown keen interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, aiming for their maiden quadrennial games. "From cricket to other sports, our (Telangana) people have left their mark. We have a history (of hosting major games). In 2002, Hyderabad hosted the National Games. It hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2003. We also sponsored the World Military Games in Hyderabad. After that, the state lost the plot, and so the government is finding a new route, and so we made the Sports Policy, in which, through Public-Private partnership are creating Young India Sports University and Young India Sports Academy for education and training," added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also recalled that Hyderabad has produced talented sports-persons like cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin, VVS Laxman, Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zahreen.

He said corporate support is needed to take sports ahead in Hyderabad and Telangana. "We did not get a single gold medal in the (Paris) Olympics 2024, and it is a matter of shame. A country like South Korea has bagged 32 gold medals including three gold medals in archery by a single female athlete. There are 140 crore people (in India), and we did not win a single gold medal. So, it is time to introspect," added Reddy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the 2036 Olympics could be hosted by India, and there is money for it. Also, there is a place like Hyderabad and we can do it. But if we do not win a gold medal, what face will we show to the world? So, in the coming days, we have to make good players. We need to work hard. There was no policy, when there is no policy, approach and encouragement, youth are going in a different direction," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that his government has formed a new department. "Cyber crimes and drugs damage the country. I made the Eagles Force. To go on the ground, there is no policy, there is no policy for sports encouragement, so the youth take to liquor and drugs. They want to turn Hyderabad into Punjab, but we will not make that happen. Our government will take responsibility, and hence we adopted the Sports Policy. We have to engage youth and games, then only they will come into the grounds and build the nation," Reddy said.