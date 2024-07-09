Telangana Government Gifts Land, Promises Job To India Pacer Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that it would gift land and promised a job to star India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad and plays for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit, called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence. Officials said that the Telangana Chief Minister ordered to give the right-handed pacer a house land and government job.

To this extent, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to find a place in the vicinity of Hyderabad. The government should take steps to provide employment to Siraj.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Hyderabadi cricketer for winning the T20 World Cup. Earlier, Siraj was also presented a reward of Rs five crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for winning the coveted Trophy. India won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a pulsating final at Barbados on June 29.

Upon arrival in India, the Indian team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence and then was felicitated by the BCCI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For the record, 30-year-old Siraj has played 27 Tests, 41 ODIs and 13 T20s in which he has picked 74, 68 and 13 wickets respectively. He played three matches in the 2024 T20 World Cup and managed to pick just one wicket - against Ireland in the group stage game.