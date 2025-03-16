IPL Winners List From 2008 To 2024

Hyderabad: The stage is set for IPL 2025, the 18th season of the Indian Premier League, starting on March 22.

In the mega-auction, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to retain their core while other teams aimed to start from zero and create a solid lineup that will bring the glory home. As a result, five teams have retained their captains, while five teams have appointed new captains.

With all teams fine-tuning their squads, it will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy. Will this time, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get a new winner or one of the former winners will take the title home again?

So, let us see which teams have won the IPL trophy from 2008 to 2024.

Complete list of IPL winning teams from 2008 to 2024

IPL 2024: KKR won their third IPL title in the year 2024. They restricted the Sunrisers to just 113 runs in the final and achieved the target in 10.3 overs to win the match by 8 wickets.

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (741 runs)

Most wickets: Harshal Patel (24 wickets)

IPL 2023: Chennai clinched their fifth IPL title and equalled Mumbai Indians' record for winning the most trophies. CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final, which was played on the reserve day due to rain.

Winner: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Runner-up: Gujarat Titans (GT)

Most runs: Shubman Gill (890 runs)

Most wickets: Mohammed Shami (28 wickets)

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans had a sensational win in their very first season, defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final to win the title. This was Hardik Pandya's first assignment as a full-time captain with a team which was making its debut in the cash-rich league.

Winner: Gujarat Titans (GT)

Runners-up: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Most runs: Jos Buttler (863 runs)

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (27 wickets)

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai secured their fourth title in 2021 where they emerged triumphant against Eion Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Winner: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Runner-up: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Most runs: Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs)

Most wickets: Harshal Patel (32 wickets)

IPL 2020: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was played in closed doors and was rescheduled to UAE in September. Mumbai Indians had a dream season this year and they it more memorable by winning their fifth trophy.

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Delhi Capitals

Most runs: KL Rahul (670 runs)

Most wickets: Kagiso Rabada (30 wickets)

IPL 2019: Mumbai won their fourth IPL title by defeating Chennai by just 1 run in a thrilling final.

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Most runs: David Warner (692 runs)

Most wickets: Imran Tahir (26 wickets)

IPL 2018: After a two-year ban, Chennai returned to the IPL and won their third title under Dhoni's captaincy. That year, the fans named this side a 'Dad's Army'. The final is mainly known for Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis' emphatic knocks in the summit clash.

Winner: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Most runs: Kane Williamson (735 runs)

Most wickets: Andrew Tye (24 wickets)

IPL 2017: This IPL final was reminiscent of a thriller movie. Mumbai defeated Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiants by the lowest margin of 1 run.

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Rising Pune Supergiant

Most runs: David Warner (641 runs)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26 wickets)

IPL 2016: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad made a remarkable comeback in the match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challenegers Bengaluru (RCB) to win their second IPL title after 2009.

Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Most runs: Virat Kohli (973 runs)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23 wickets)

IPL 2015: Mumbai won their second title by defeating the strong Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Most runs: David Warner (562 runs)

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo (26 wickets)

IPL 2014: KKR won its second title under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. In a high-scoring encounter at iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, KKR chased down a target of 201-run target in the final over to secure their second title under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, making it the joint most successful side in the IPL history back then.

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Runner-up: Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)

Most runs: Robin Uthappa (660 runs)

Most wickets: Mohit Sharma (23 wickets)

IPL 2013: Despite the presence of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, Mumbai gave the captaincy to Rohit Sharma, who scripted history in his first assignment as captain as he led the side to their maiden title.

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Most runs: Michael Hussey (733 runs)

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo (32 wickets)

IPL 2012: KKR won its first IPL title by defeating Chennai in the final. It was Manwinder Bisla, who replaced Brendon McCullum in the playing XI, who shone on the night of the finals, scoring a match-winning 80+ run knock to guide KKR to their first-ever IPL title.

Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Most runs: Chris Gayle (733 runs)

Most wickets: Morne Morkel (25 wickets)

IPL 2011: By winning the IPL trophy this year, Chennai Super Kings became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles.

Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Most runs: Chris Gayle (608 runs)

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga (28 wickets)

IPL 2010: Chennai won its first IPL title by defeating Mumbai in the final.

Winner: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Runner-up: Mumbai Indians (MI)

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar (618 runs)

Most wickets: Pragyan Ojha (21 wickets)

IPL 2009: Due to elections in India, the 2009 IPL was held in South Africa, where the Deccan Chargers, now renamed Sunrisers Hyderabad, won. They defeated Royal Challengers Benagluru in the final, where RCB's skipper, Anil Kumble, took five wickets, conceding just 8 runs.

Winner: Deccan Chargers (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Most runs: Matthew Hayden (572 runs)

Most wickets: RP Singh (23 wickets)

IPL 2008: In the first season of IPL, the Rajasthan Royals, captained by Shane Warne, defeated the Chennai Super Kings and won the trophy. This was the only season when Pakistan players were allowed to play in the IPL. Following the 26/11 attack, BCCI banned the participation of Pakistan player in the tournament.

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings

Most runs: Shaun Marsh (616 runs)

Most wickets: Sohail Tanvir (22 wickets)

These teams have not won the IPL title even once

Overall, Chennai and Mumbai have won the title five times each. Kolkata is at second place with three IPL trophies, while Deccan Chargers (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have won two and Rajasthan-Gujarat have won one title each. Bangalore, Punjab, Lucknow and Delhi haven't won a title yet.