Victorious Team India Receives Water Salute By Mumbai Fire Brigade

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Indian team cricket team will have a victory parade on Thursday on the occasion of winning the World Cup organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Indian team recieved water salute (Mumbai Cricket Association)

The Rohit Sharma-led team is welcomed by fans across the globe and they also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade also found a novel way to celebrate the team's success as they gave a water salute to the Indian cricket team at the Mumbai airport.

The team was welcomed in the grand style at the airport as many fans cheered them. The team’s victory parade was scheduled at 5 AM IST but it is delayed as the squad landed in the megacity late.

Sources said that the initial plan to organise a victory parade was for Friday but BCCI wanted to free the players early so that they can get back to their homes and have a relaxed time.

As soon as the Mumbai team landed at the airport, the fire brigade welcomed them with a water cannon salute in a heartfelt gesture. India secured a historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa beating them by seven wickets in Barbados. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball taking crucial scalps while Virat Kohli scored a half-century.