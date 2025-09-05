Teachers Day 2025: Inspiring Story Of ITBP Jawan Who Gives Archery Lessons In Naxal-Affected Areas

ETV Bharat / sports

Kondagaon: The importance of teachers, the education they impart and the significance of academics is often highlighted on Teacher’s Day. However, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police Jawan (ITBP), Trilochan Mahanto, is playing a pivotal role in Chhattisgarh with his teachings of sports, not academics. He is honing talents in the Naxal-affected Kondagaon by teaching young lads the tricks of archery.

Archery became the identity of the district

A while back, only the sound of guns used to reverberate in Naxal-affected areas, but now the sweet sound of victories carved from bows and arrows can be heard here, thanks to Trilochan. Before 2016, archery was not a familiar sport in the town, but now the sport has become the identity of the district. Players are winning medals and trophies at the national level, and the architect behind the success of these archers is none other than Trilochan Mahanto.

Archery students in Kondagaon (ETV Bharat)

How the game spread throughout the district?

Initially, the children living in the hostel in the Ranapal camp and nearby villages started learning the tricks of the game from him. Gradually, this game spread throughout the district. Today, these children are shining at the state and national level by bringing laurels to the district.