Teachers Day 2025: Inspiring Story Of ITBP Jawan Who Gives Archery Lessons In Naxal-Affected Areas

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police Jawan, Trilochan Mahanto, is turning the Naxal-affected area into a sporting hub.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
Kondagaon: The importance of teachers, the education they impart and the significance of academics is often highlighted on Teacher’s Day. However, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police Jawan (ITBP), Trilochan Mahanto, is playing a pivotal role in Chhattisgarh with his teachings of sports, not academics. He is honing talents in the Naxal-affected Kondagaon by teaching young lads the tricks of archery.
Archery became the identity of the district
A while back, only the sound of guns used to reverberate in Naxal-affected areas, but now the sweet sound of victories carved from bows and arrows can be heard here, thanks to Trilochan. Before 2016, archery was not a familiar sport in the town, but now the sport has become the identity of the district. Players are winning medals and trophies at the national level, and the architect behind the success of these archers is none other than Trilochan Mahanto.
How the game spread throughout the district?
Initially, the children living in the hostel in the Ranapal camp and nearby villages started learning the tricks of the game from him. Gradually, this game spread throughout the district. Today, these children are shining at the state and national level by bringing laurels to the district.
Trilochan gives credit for the success to the hard work done by the students.
“When I started, there was a complete lack of facilities, but the children did wonders with courage and hard work. Now my endeavour is that in the coming days, these children win medals at the international level as well and bring glory to the country and the state,” he said to ETV Bharat.
Trilochan brought kits on his own expenses
Trilochan was posted in the Ranapal camp of Mardapal in March 2016. He was selected in the ITBP through sports quota and brought real change in Kondagaon. Despite a severe shortage of resources, he bought expensive kits like a recurve and, compound bow at his own expense and started training children. His pupils then made good use of the facilities and carved the path to success with their hard work in the field.
“I started playing archery in the 7th standard. I participated in the Nationals when I was in the 9th and 10th standards in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. Today is the teacher’s day, and we bow down to Trilochan sir for their contribution to our progress,” Trilochan’s student Premika Netam said.
Trilochan Mahant, who is called the father of archery in Kondagaon, is a living example of the fact that a true 'guru' can give a new direction to society with his ambition and hard work. Praising him for his tremendous work, the people of the district are proudly saying that archery is the new identity of Kondagaon now, due to him.