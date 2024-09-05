ETV Bharat / sports

Celebrating Teachers Day 2024: These Former Indian Cricketers Served As Head Coach For National Side

Hyderabad: September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India and the teachers are paid tribute by the individuals for the role they play. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Be it sports or entertainment, education or health, a teacher always plays an important role. There have been many legendary cricketers in our cricket-crazy country, who guided the national teams as head coaches after playing cricket for the country. In a way, they played a similar role to teachers who provided learning to their pupils.

Kapil Dev: The captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and a great all-rounder, Kapil Dev became the head coach of the national side in 1999. During his tenure from September 1999 to September 2000, India had to face embarrassing Test series defeats against Australia and South Africa. Unfortunately, the match-fixing allegations levelled against him shook the cricketing world. As a result, due to this pressure, he resigned from his post.

Anil Kumble: The former Indian spinner who worked with two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams was appointed as head coach of the national side in 2016. The head coach then resigned from his post after working for a year in the role after differences with captain Virat Kohli.

Sandip Patil: The former Indian cricketer was elected as the country’s head coach for the 1996 series against England. However, the Indian team suffered defeats in the Test and ODI series and Patil was sacked from the post.