ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz Becomes First American To Enter Title Decider Since 2006

Turin (Italy): Taylor Fritz scripted history in the ongoing ATP Finals on Saturday by securing a place in the title decider by beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3). He dished out a clinical display on the Centre Court at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. With the result, Fritz became the first American male Tennis player to reach the final of the event since James Blake who entered the final in 2006.

The 27-year-old will have a chance to become the first player from the USA to win the ATP World Tour Finals after 25 years. Pete Sampras was the last player from the USA to win the title as he clinched the silverware in 1999. Fritz will be up against World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the final as the Italian cruised past Casper Ruud by 6-1, 6-2.

The duo faced each other in the final of the US Open and Sinner won in straight sets with scores of 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

In the battle against Zverev, Fritz broke his opponents’ serve for 4-2 in the first set and that marked the first occasion when Zverev lost a service game across four matches in Turin. He then capitalised on it winning the first set. Zverev managed a comeback in the second set which eventually turned out to be a physical duel from baseline.

In the final set, Fritz took an early lead in the tiebreaker and finished the fixture with Zverev with an inside-out forehand. He finished the 2-hour 20-minute battle with 15 aces as compared to Zverev’s 10.