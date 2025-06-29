Tanvi Sharma Inks History At US Open; Ayush Shetty Into Men’s Singles Final

Hyderabad: Tanvi Sharma (16) became the youngest Indian shuttler to make it into the final of a BWF World Tour event at the US Open Super 300 on Saturday night. She outplayed seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova of Ukraine in the semi-final of the tournament, beating her opponent in straight games (21-14, 21-16) in 34 minutes. With the triumph, she became the first Indian to reach a BWF World Tour event final this year.

She will now face top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in the final of the event. Zhang beat Line Christophersen in the other semi-final with scores of 18-21, 21-16, 21-15.

Tanvi is currently training at the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. The shuttler who is ranked 66th in the world in the senior circuit has shown a lot of potential while transforming from junior to senior level. The world no.2 at the junior level has beaten higher-ranked players - World No. 23 Thuy Linh Nguyen, No. 58 Pitchamon Opatniputh, and No. 50 Karupathevan Letshanaa on her way to the final of the tournament.

There were no coaches on her side, and so Ayush Shetti sat in the coach’s chair. Tanvi played a wide variety of strokes to dazzle her older opponent, who often looked helpless as the relentless attack from Tanvi breached her defence. High serves and swift court coverage were the strengths of the Indian shuttler’s game, and she didn’t allow Buhrova to go for smashes and lifts by keeping the shuttle short.

Tanvi is now on the verge of history as a title at the US Open will make her the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour title. Although the record for the youngest Indian to win a BWF event belongs to Unatti Hooda at the age of 14, the event is not a part of the BWF World Tour event. Thus, Tanvi can set a record for India by winning the title.

Ayush Shetty also storms into the final

Ayush Shetty has reached his first final on the BWF World Tour after a third-place finish at the Orleans Masters earlier this year. Shetty orchestrated a massive upset, defeating World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in the Indonesia Open Super 1000 runner-up.

Shetty lost the first set by 21-23, but brought out his best, taking down the World Championships bronze medallist inside 67 minutes. The final score was 21-23, 21-15, 21-14. Ayush will now square off against Brian Yang of Canada in the final on Sunday night. He will be looking forward to ending India’s men’s singles title drought in 2025.