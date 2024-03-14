Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

SRINAGAR (JAMMU AND KASHMIR): In a remarkable display of dedication and passion for adventure, Tanveer Khan, a resident of Srinagar's Batamaloo area, has etched his name in the annals of exploration. Over the past decade, he has embarked on a journey unlike any other, venturing into the rugged terrain of Jammu and Kashmir to uncover the hidden wonders of high-altitude lakes. Now, with 200 Alpine lakes under his belt, Tanveer Khan stands as the first individual to achieve such a feat, a testament to his unwavering commitment to exploration.

Born into adversity after losing his father at a young age, Tanveer Khan found solace and purpose in the majestic mountains that surrounded his home. "I was always curious about things beyond the mountains," he reminisces, reflecting on his lifelong affinity for the towering peaks. However, it wasn't until 2014 that he officially embarked on his exploration journey by joining the Jammu & Kashmir Mountaineering and Adventure Club.

From that moment on, there was no turning back. Tanveer, along with his group 'Pathfinders,' set out every Sunday, trekking over 2000 kilometres across altitudes exceeding 4600 meters above sea level. His relentless pursuit of uncovering the pristine beauty of Alpine lakes led him to establish a new standard in adventure exploration, a journey that has now been recognized by the India Book of Records.

"It all started with my curiosity about the mountains," Tanveer explains, recounting the beginnings of his extraordinary odyssey. "We started going to those untouched lakes, exploring the uncharted territories." With each expedition, Tanveer and his team not only uncovered hidden gems of nature but also raised awareness about environmental preservation among fellow hikers and nomads.

However, Tanveer's exploration goes beyond mere adventure; it holds significant importance in the context of climate change. Through documenting and studying these high-altitude lakes, he contributes valuable data that aids in understanding the impact of climate change on fragile ecosystems. "Mountains have changed a lot," he observes, noting the adverse effects of climate change on both lakes and mountains.

"During our recent expedition into the Pirpanjal extended zone, we made a troubling discovery. It became evident that climate change isn't sparing the mountains; it's affecting both the lakes and the rugged terrain. Mountains are showing signs of weathering akin to sand erosion. My concern is that the tally of 200 alpine lakes in Jammu and Kashmir might dwindle to 150 due to these environmental shifts," he said.

He further said, "The impact isn't limited to the lakes; it extends to the entire ecosystem, with glaciers even displaying a dark layer. Urgent action is necessary; otherwise, the repercussions will affect us all. In our expeditions, we prioritize raising awareness among fellow hikers, nomads, and trekkers about environmental issues. Additionally, we ensure to leave no trace behind, diligently collecting our trash upon our return from the mountains."

Despite his remarkable achievement, Tanveer remains humble, attributing his success to the fighting spirit instilled in him by his mother. "Wherever I am, I am because of my mother," he affirms, acknowledging the source of his strength and determination. Looking ahead, Tanveer sets his sights on the remaining 40-50 Alpine lakes, determined to complete his exploration journey this year.

Tanveer Khan's remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration to all adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. His dedication, perseverance, and love for the mountains not only earned him a place in the India Book of Records but also highlighted the beauty and importance of these Alpine lakes in the face of environmental challenges.