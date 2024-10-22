Tanush Kotian In India A Squad For Australia tour

Hyderabad: Young Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been included in the 15-member India A squad for their upcoming tour of Australia. The squad was announced by BCCI on Monday night.

The India A squad, led by Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, was picked by the National Selection Committee led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has picked a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth," the BCCI said.

Ruturaj has been rewarded for his hundred against domestic giants Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy league stage game. Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as the Vice Captain. Wicket-keeper and batter Ishan Kishan has made a comeback to the India A squad, which also comprises Devdutt Padilkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sai Sudharsan.

The pace attack is expected to be led by left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed and he will be supported by Yash Dayal and Navdeep Saini. The three-day intra-squad game will help the senior team to get acclimatise to the conditions Down Under before the five-match series against the hosts kicks off in Perth.

India A squad for the tour of Australia: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Abishek Porel (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian