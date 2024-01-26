Tanmay Agarwal creates world record for fastest FC triple ton

Hyderabad: Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal broke the world record for the fastest triple-hundred in the history of first-class cricket in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh here on Friday.

The 28-year-old reached the milestone off only 147 balls, beating the previous record of South African cricketer Marco Marais, who had achieved in 191 balls during the game between Border and Western Province. The match is being played at the 'Gen-Next' cricket ground, on the outskirts of the city.

Hyderabad, who has has relegated to the Plate Group, witnessed a whopping 529 for 1 in just 48 overs with Tanmay's undefeated 323 off just 160 balls at the end of the day's play. This was after Arunachal scored 172 in 39.1 overs. The left-hander's innings was studded with 33 fours and 21 sixes. He added 449 for the opening stand with Rahul Singh, who smashed 185 in just 105 balls. Hyderabad lead by a staggering 357 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Agarwal was the cynosure of eyes as he sparred no bowler and played round the park. He also broke another record in this match. He became the fastest Indian batter to score a double century in first-class cricket. He broke the record held by former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri for 39 years. Tanmay reached the mark of 200 runs in 119 balls.

For the record, the highest Indian first-class score is 443 by BB Nimbalkar, who hit it in a Ranji Trophy match between Maharashtra and Kathiawar. The world record for highest individual first-class score is 501 not out by the legendary Brian Lara for Warwickshire in an English county game against Durham.

Meanwhile, in this match, Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl. Arunachal Pradesh was bundled out for 172. Among the Hyderabad bowlers, left-arm pacer CV Milind and right-arm medium Karthikeya Kak took three wickets while left-arm spinner T. Thyagarajan took two wickets.

Abhirath Reddy (19 not out) was at the crease when stumps were drawn. Brief Scores: Arunachal Pradesh 172 in 39.1 overs. Hyderabad 529/1 in 48 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 323 batting, Rahul Singh 185). (With PTI inputs)