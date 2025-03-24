Tamim Iqbal Suffers Heart Attack, Rushed To Hospital In Dhaka

Hyderabad: Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been admitted to hospital after he suffered a massive heart attack during the Dhaka Premier League match on Sunday according to a report by Cricbuzz. The 36-year-old was captaining the Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club in the ongoing season of the DPL. The left-handed batter suddenly felt discomfort in his chest while he was on the field.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"He complained of having chest pain and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was checked and underwent an ECG," BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury stated to Cricbuzz.

"There was a little problem and at times you cannot understand immediately (what the condition of the heart is).

"In the first blood test, there was a problem. He said he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to go back to Dhaka. An ambulance was called in and when he was returning to the field from the hospital, he felt a pain in his chest again. He was then brought to the hospital for the second time and it seemed he had a massive heart attack. Now he is under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital.”

The report further mentions that the left-handed batter is undergoing an operation and a ring (a stent, a small mesh tube inserted into a narrowed or blocked coronary artery to keep it open and ensure proper blood flow) is placed in his heart for his recovery.

According to some media reports, one of his arteries is 100 per cent blocked.

Tamim has been in stellar form this season and he has been the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2024-25. He has amassed 368 runs from seven innings with an average of 73.60, including two centuries. His strike rate of 102.50 is at par with modern-day cricket as well.