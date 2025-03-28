ETV Bharat / sports

Tamim Iqbal Discharged From Hospital After Heart Attack

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match.

Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital
File Photo: Tamim Iqbal (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 6:57 PM IST

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a fixture in the Dhaka Premier League. The left-handed batter felt uneasy ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club on Monday and was rushed to the hospital. The contest was played at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar.

He has been discharged from the KPJ Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after undergoing angioplasty. However, it is still uncertain when he will be able to continue playing cricket. The doctors have said that a medical board will meet in 3-4 months to discuss and make decisions regarding the sport.

Tamim felt discomfort while fielding during Shinepukur's innings, after which the medical team rushed for his treatment. Also, a helicopter was called to fly him out. The medical staff on the spot also administered CPR and DC to the cricketer in shock. A stent was inserted in Tamim’s heart, and he was transferred to the ICU.

Further, he was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on March 26. Doctors had also advised that the cricketer would need to make certain changes to their lifestyle.

Tamim has been in impressive form in the Dhaka Premier League, scoring 368 runs with an average of 73.60 and a strike rate of 102.50 with two centuries to name. Earlier this year, Tamim bid farewell to international cricket for the second time ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a fixture in the Dhaka Premier League. The left-handed batter felt uneasy ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club on Monday and was rushed to the hospital. The contest was played at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar.

He has been discharged from the KPJ Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after undergoing angioplasty. However, it is still uncertain when he will be able to continue playing cricket. The doctors have said that a medical board will meet in 3-4 months to discuss and make decisions regarding the sport.

Tamim felt discomfort while fielding during Shinepukur's innings, after which the medical team rushed for his treatment. Also, a helicopter was called to fly him out. The medical staff on the spot also administered CPR and DC to the cricketer in shock. A stent was inserted in Tamim’s heart, and he was transferred to the ICU.

Further, he was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on March 26. Doctors had also advised that the cricketer would need to make certain changes to their lifestyle.

Tamim has been in impressive form in the Dhaka Premier League, scoring 368 runs with an average of 73.60 and a strike rate of 102.50 with two centuries to name. Earlier this year, Tamim bid farewell to international cricket for the second time ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIM IQBALTAMIM HEART ATTACKDHAKA PREMIER LEAGUETAMIM IQBAL DISCHARGE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.