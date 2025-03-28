Tamim Iqbal Discharged From Hospital After Heart Attack

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital after he suffered a heart attack during a fixture in the Dhaka Premier League. The left-handed batter felt uneasy ahead of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club on Monday and was rushed to the hospital. The contest was played at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground in Savar.

He has been discharged from the KPJ Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after undergoing angioplasty. However, it is still uncertain when he will be able to continue playing cricket. The doctors have said that a medical board will meet in 3-4 months to discuss and make decisions regarding the sport.

Tamim felt discomfort while fielding during Shinepukur's innings, after which the medical team rushed for his treatment. Also, a helicopter was called to fly him out. The medical staff on the spot also administered CPR and DC to the cricketer in shock. A stent was inserted in Tamim’s heart, and he was transferred to the ICU.

Further, he was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on March 26. Doctors had also advised that the cricketer would need to make certain changes to their lifestyle.

Tamim has been in impressive form in the Dhaka Premier League, scoring 368 runs with an average of 73.60 and a strike rate of 102.50 with two centuries to name. Earlier this year, Tamim bid farewell to international cricket for the second time ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.