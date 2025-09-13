Tamil Nadu's Sporting Revolution: How SDAT Is Building India's Next Generation Of Champions
IAS Dr. Atulya Misra emphasised that PlayCom 2025 will shape India’s sporting future by driving innovation, investment, and youth engagement
Published : September 13, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: When the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad illuminated Chennai in 2022, it brought the world's focus on Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has developed as a stronghold of Indian sports, from chess to athletics, boxing to hockey.
The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the state government's apex body for sports, has re-imagined the framework of a state developing sporting talent.
In the last four years, Tamil Nadu has developed 100 new sports facilities and flagship sports academies, athlete support schemes, para sport inclusion initiatives. On its own the state government allocated to SDAT over ₹485 crore for the exclusive sport budget for 2025–26.
Re-imagining Infrastructure: 100 New Sports Facilities since 2021
For sport to thrive, access to quality infrastructure is critical. At its core, Tamil Nadu has invested in capital in world-class sport stadia, tracks, turfs, and training and development centres, and since 2021 has delivered all of the following:
* 9 Synthetic Athletic Tracks
* 7 Synthetic Hockey Turfs
* 35 Synthetic Tennis Courts
* 13 Swimming Pools
* 30 Multipurpose Indoor Stadiam
District Sports Complexes in 38 districts
Mini stadia in 100 assembly constituencies
At the elite level, Kalaignar Centenary Boxing Academy in Chennai and Olympic Academies across Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and the Nilgiris now stand as pillars of specialised training. Complementing these are the Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science (Chennai), the Integrated Sports Science Centre (Madurai), and the High Altitude Training Centre (Nilgiris)— facilities that blend sports medicine, physiotherapy, biomechanics, and nutrition to give athletes a cutting-edge advantage.
Grassroots Talent Development: Sports for every Panchayat
With grassroots programmes, it ensures that not only each district but every panchayat shall partake in the notion of sport.
The Chief Minister's Trophy Games: Youth Sports Arenas across all districts are providing structured competitions for thousands of children.
Kalaignar Sports Kits distributed in 12,618 panchayats assures all players at the community and village level have equipment.
The STAR Academies, an innovative initiative ensures that athletes are focused and are only coached on one sport per district on the basis of popularity, allowing coaching to be more specific and relevant.
Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Atulya Misra told ETV Bharat, "The emphasis is now from the grassroots level to outstanding excellence. Every panchayat has equipment, every block has youth tournaments, and from there, we identify talent to be trained in STAR Academies and Centres of Excellence."
"This pipeline ensures that Tamil Nadu will not only produce athletes for the past and future state tournaments but also contribute to India's medal tally at future Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," added Misra.
Athlete Support Schemes
One of the major policies SDAT has implemented has been the tactically well designed athlete support schemes, which provide financial plinths for athletes to have focus all their attention on generating the best performances and results:
ELITE Scheme: ₹30 lakhs per person – per year (50 athletes)
MIMS Scheme: ₹12 lakhs per person – per year (125 athletes)
CDS Scheme: ₹4 lakhs per person – per year (200 athletes)
High Cash Incentives: ₹250 crore average per year, last three years
Employment under 3% Sports Quota: over 110 sportspersons placed within government departments and PSUs
For players like international fencer Bhavani Devi and legendary paddler Sharath Kamal, such schemes have provided crucial backing. The government has also stepped in where traditional schemes failed to cover "non-Olympic" sports.
Dr. Misra narrated the example of Manoj, a talented Wushu player. "He was not part of Olympic or Commonwealth lists, so Manoj couldn't get support earlier. Through the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation (TNCF), we funded his training in Germany. He returned with medals. Similarly, Carrom, immensely popular in Tamil Nadu but excluded from Olympic categories, received state backing, and players went on to win World Cups," quipped Misra.
To provide sustained training environments, Tamil Nadu runs 28 Sports Hostels and multiple Centres of Excellence in various disciplines. Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Rugby, and Volleyball are supported through Sports Hostels of Excellence.
The coaching ecosystem has also been strengthened:
76 new coaches recruited
4 foreign high-performance coaches
6 expert coaches and 2 para-sport coaches
Competition exposure grants for 2,600 sportspersons
Insurance coverage for 25,000 athletes
Inclusion and Para-Sports: A Model of Equality
Tamil Nadu has made para-sport inclusion as a key focus.
- Para Sports Arenas in 11 locations
- Hostels dedicated for para athletes
- Para Sport specialist coaches
- Employment to para athletes under 3% quota
- Cash incentives equal to mainstream athletes
Dr. Atulya Misra summed up the government’s philosophy. "Sports is no longer a subset of school education. It is about nation-building, creating heroes, improving health, and even steering youth away from sedentary lifestyles and drugs. With the Chief Minister’s vision, Tamil Nadu is showing how sports can enhance human development and national pride."