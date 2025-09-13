ETV Bharat / sports

Tamil Nadu's Sporting Revolution: How SDAT Is Building India's Next Generation Of Champions

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: When the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad illuminated Chennai in 2022, it brought the world's focus on Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has developed as a stronghold of Indian sports, from chess to athletics, boxing to hockey.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the state government's apex body for sports, has re-imagined the framework of a state developing sporting talent.

In the last four years, Tamil Nadu has developed 100 new sports facilities and flagship sports academies, athlete support schemes, para sport inclusion initiatives. On its own the state government allocated to SDAT over ₹485 crore for the exclusive sport budget for 2025–26.

Re-imagining Infrastructure: 100 New Sports Facilities since 2021

For sport to thrive, access to quality infrastructure is critical. At its core, Tamil Nadu has invested in capital in world-class sport stadia, tracks, turfs, and training and development centres, and since 2021 has delivered all of the following:

* 9 Synthetic Athletic Tracks

* 7 Synthetic Hockey Turfs

* 35 Synthetic Tennis Courts

* 13 Swimming Pools

* 30 Multipurpose Indoor Stadiam

District Sports Complexes in 38 districts

Mini stadia in 100 assembly constituencies

At the elite level, Kalaignar Centenary Boxing Academy in Chennai and Olympic Academies across Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and the Nilgiris now stand as pillars of specialised training. Complementing these are the Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science (Chennai), the Integrated Sports Science Centre (Madurai), and the High Altitude Training Centre (Nilgiris)— facilities that blend sports medicine, physiotherapy, biomechanics, and nutrition to give athletes a cutting-edge advantage.

Grassroots Talent Development: Sports for every Panchayat

With grassroots programmes, it ensures that not only each district but every panchayat shall partake in the notion of sport.

The Chief Minister's Trophy Games: Youth Sports Arenas across all districts are providing structured competitions for thousands of children.

Kalaignar Sports Kits distributed in 12,618 panchayats assures all players at the community and village level have equipment.

The STAR Academies, an innovative initiative ensures that athletes are focused and are only coached on one sport per district on the basis of popularity, allowing coaching to be more specific and relevant.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Atulya Misra told ETV Bharat, "The emphasis is now from the grassroots level to outstanding excellence. Every panchayat has equipment, every block has youth tournaments, and from there, we identify talent to be trained in STAR Academies and Centres of Excellence."

"This pipeline ensures that Tamil Nadu will not only produce athletes for the past and future state tournaments but also contribute to India's medal tally at future Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," added Misra.

Athlete Support Schemes