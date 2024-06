Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Gets Underway From July 5

Chennai: The eighth season of the highly successful Tamil Nadu Premier League is all set to kick off on July 5.

The eight-team event will be played across five venues in the state -- Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Chennai -- with the Qualifier 2 and final set to be held at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in the capital city on August 4.

The opening nine fixtures will be held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem between July 5-11, followed by eight ties at Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore (July 13-18), six clashes at ICL Sankar Nagar Cricket Ground in Tirunelveli (July 20-24), seven encounters (including Qualifier 1 and Eliminator) at NPR College Ground in Dindigul (July 26-31).

There will be seven double-headers, with matches starting at 3.15 pm and 7.15 pm, while the playoffs will have a reserve day in place.

Among the notable players will be Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy, Sharukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Washington Sundar and others.

TNPL 2024 squad list:

Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Christ A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.

Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.