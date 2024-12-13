ETV Bharat / sports

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Announces ₹5 Crore Prize Money For World Chess Champion D Gukesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a monetary reward of ₹5 Crores for the new World Chess Champion D Gukesh.

World Chess Championship
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Tamil Nadu: After D Gukesh emerged triumphant in the World Chess Championship 2024, the Tamil Nadu government recognised the Indian Grandmaster’s achievement with a monetary reward of 5 Crore rupees. By beating the defending World Champion Ding Lirenm, the 18-year-old D Gukesh made the whole country proud.

The Tamil Nadu government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Stalin, has always been at the forefront of promoting sports and nurturing young talent. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also holds the portfolio of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, has been instrumental in organizing various international and state-level sporting events in the state.

When Gukesh emerged victorious, Chief Minister Stalin personally congratulated him on social media and also spoke to him over the phone to express his admiration. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recommended a cash reward of Rs. 5 crore for Gukesh, citing his exceptional achievement. Accepting this recommendation, Chief Minister Stalin announced that the state government would be presenting Gukesh with a cash prize of Rs. 5 crore as a token of appreciation for his outstanding contribution to the world of chess.

During his victory in the World Chess Championship, Gukesh broke several records. He became the youngest World Champion in the history of Chess beating the previous record of Russian GrandMaster Garry Kasparov who won the title at the age of 22 in 1985. He also became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the coveted title on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu: After D Gukesh emerged triumphant in the World Chess Championship 2024, the Tamil Nadu government recognised the Indian Grandmaster’s achievement with a monetary reward of 5 Crore rupees. By beating the defending World Champion Ding Lirenm, the 18-year-old D Gukesh made the whole country proud.

The Tamil Nadu government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Stalin, has always been at the forefront of promoting sports and nurturing young talent. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also holds the portfolio of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, has been instrumental in organizing various international and state-level sporting events in the state.

When Gukesh emerged victorious, Chief Minister Stalin personally congratulated him on social media and also spoke to him over the phone to express his admiration. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recommended a cash reward of Rs. 5 crore for Gukesh, citing his exceptional achievement. Accepting this recommendation, Chief Minister Stalin announced that the state government would be presenting Gukesh with a cash prize of Rs. 5 crore as a token of appreciation for his outstanding contribution to the world of chess.

During his victory in the World Chess Championship, Gukesh broke several records. He became the youngest World Champion in the history of Chess beating the previous record of Russian GrandMaster Garry Kasparov who won the title at the age of 22 in 1985. He also became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the coveted title on Thursday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD CHESS CHAMPION GUKESHMK STALIND GUKESHD GUKESH VS DING LIREN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.