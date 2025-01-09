4,4,4,4,4,4,4 | Ex-CSK Cricketer Smashes Six Consecutive Boundaries In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture - Watch

ETV Bharat / sports

Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan hit six consecutive boundaries in an over during the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout fixture against Rajasthan.

Jagadeesan hit six conescutive fours
File Photo: N Jagadeesan (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Vadodara: Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan grabbed the limelight at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday with his fireworks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy pre-quarterfinal. He smacked six consecutive fours in the single over of the knockout match against Rajasthan on Thursday. An explosive knock from the wicketkeeper-batter helped his team get to a flying start during the chase of 268.

Jagadeesan was facing Aman Singh Shekhawat and he launched a stunning assault against the pacer garnering 29 runs from the over.

Six fours from six balls

The over commenced with a boundary from the wide delivery. Jagadeesan then smashed the pacer for six consecutive boundaries. The 29-year-old showcased his dominance at the crease and raced to his fifty in 33 deliveries with the help of nine fours. He was eventually dismissed on 65 runs from 52 deliveries laced with 10 boundaries.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted 267 courtesy of Abhijeet Tomar (111) and captain Mahipal Lomror (60). Rajasthan were at 184/1 in the 32nd over but Varun Chakravarthy’s impressive spell halted their progress. He first dismissed Lomror, Deepak Hooda (7) and Tomar in quick succession and followed it up with the wickets of Ajay Singh and Khaleel Ahmed. The leg-spinner ended with the bowling figures of 5/52 in nine overs.

