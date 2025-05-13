ETV Bharat / sports

Taliban Suspends Chess In Afghanistan Over Religious Concerns

The Taliban government has suspended chess until further notice, citing reasons that the game is linked to gambling which is considered to be under the country’s strict interpretation of Islamic law according to AFP . A sports official confirmed the suspension of the game on Saturday.

The action was taken by the sports directorate of the Taliban who regulates all the sporting events in the country. According to a government sports department spokesperson, Atal Mashwani, Chess is being treated as gambling which is banned according to the Sharia Law, which is strictly adhered to by the Taliban.

The Afghanistan Chess Federation was also dissolved as part of the ban. Taliban officials confirmed that the chess-related activities are suspended indefinitely.

"Chess in sharia is considered a means of gambling, which is prohibited according to the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice law announced last year,” he stated to the news agency.