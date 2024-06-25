ETV Bharat / sports

Taliban FM Congratulates Rashid Khan Over Video Call For Afghanistan’s Entry Into T20 WC 2024 Semi-Final

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Foreign Minister of Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi congratulated Afghanistan after they secured a place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a victory against Bangladesh on June 25. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs and ensured that Australia would pack their bags before the start of the semis.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Ishaq after dismissing Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (AP Photo)

Hyderabad: The Afghanistan cricket team have made waves with their performance in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024. Not only they slayed teams like Australia and New Zealand in the tournament but also secured their maiden semi-final appearance in a T20 World Cup. Most of the credit for the success goes to the bowling attack which worked in tandem to dismiss batters.

Many social media users have showered their unwavering support over the team taking on ‘X’ handles. One of the notable personalities from the cricket world to praise the side was former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who wrote that Afghanistan deserves respect for the kind of show they displayed in the World Cup so far.

Even the Taliban, which rules Afghanistan took note of the achievement of Rashid Khan and company and their Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi congratulated the leg-spinner over a video call. The duo was seen conversing in Pashto over the video call.

The win will be a huge boost for Afghanistan and it might start a new era for sport in the country. They have been toppling big teams every now and then but have shown a consistent performance in the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament. Rashid also gave an emotional speech in the post-match press conference saying the win will inspire boys back home.

"I think the semi-final is going to be a massive, massive inspiration for the youngsters back home in Afghanistan. That Afghanistan team get into the semis for the first time," Rashid said at the post-match press conference. "And we have done it under 19 level, but this level we haven't done that. Even Super Eight was first time for us and then in semis," he added.

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semi-final on June 27 and they will be aiming to secure their maiden appearance in the final of a T20 World Cup.

