Pakistan Tennis Player Etches His Name In Guinness Book Of World Records By Hitting Most Successful Serves In A Minute

Lahore: Pakistan’s Talha Waheed scripted his name in the Guinness Book Of World Records on Wednesday by smashing the record of hitting the most successful serves in a minute. The record was previously owned by John Perry of America, who smashed 42 serves in a minute in 2019. Waheed bettered the record with 59 serves in a minute in a November attempt that was ratified this week.

“A seasoned competitor in national and international senior tennis, Talha boasts an impressive record in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories, having claimed multiple national titles. His international career includes participation in ITF senior world ranking tournaments, where he achieved a career-high ranking of 144 in the 40+ doubles category,” the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Instagram

With an aim to break the record, Waheed followed a rigorous training program of three months and made his official attempt on November 8 in Lahore while adhering to the guidelines set by Guinness World Records. Talus received the confirmation of his record on March 10 which made him the new world record holder.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi said that Talha’s achievements will inspire young players.

“Talha’s achievement is unique, and securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records is no easy task. This will serve as a great inspiration and a major boost for tennis in Pakistan,” he said.

Guinness World Records is an internationally recognised reference established in 1955, and they recognise the records around the world.