Take Your Cartoonish Comments Elsewhere: Mohammed Shami Blasts Inzamam-ul-Haq Over Ball Tampering Allegations

Hyderabad: Star India pacer Mohammed Shami has made headlines blasting the former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq over his ball-tampering allegations against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Inzamam had questioned Arshdeep’s ability to generate swing after he played a crucial role in the fixture against Australia in the marquee event while speaking on a Pakistani News Channel. Arshdeep troubled the opposition batters at the back end of the innings with a reverse swing and Inzamam had questioned it saying it is unusual for a bowler to produce it as early as the 14th over 15th over.

However, Shami has now come up with a comet saying Inzamam’s remarks are cartoonish.

“I don’t expect that you can say such things despite being ex-players. Even Wasim Akram said that umpires give you the ball and that it is impossible to plant any device in it. This type of cartoongiri is not good. These statements are there to fool people,” Shami said on Shubhnkar Mishra’s YouTube channel.

“I have said in an interview that I will cut the ball and show if there is a device or not. Abhi ek aur namuna khod ke dia hai inhone. They said, ‘How can Arshdeep Singh get reverse swing?’ I want to say only one thing to Inzamam bhai. I respect him a lot. If you do the same thing, isn’t it ball-tampering? Those who do well against them will be their target. India and Pakistan are arch-rivals,” Shami said.

Shami is on his way to recovery after going under the knife for an Achilles Tendon injury sustained during the ODI World Cup last year. The experienced Indian pacer is undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) right now and he rolled his arm in the nets recently. India will hope for his comeback as soon as possible which will make the bowling attack more lethal against world-class oppositions.