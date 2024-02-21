Take Bairstow out of Firing Line: Cook Urges England to Bench the out-of-Form Batter

author img

By PTI

Published : 7 minutes ago

Former England skipper Alastair Cook asserted that Jonny Bairstow should be dropped from the Ranchi Test against India 'to protect him' for having an abysmal series. Bairstow has shown a very poor form and hasn't been able to convert the start into hundreds.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook asserted that Jonny Bairstow should be dropped from the Ranchi Test against India 'to protect him' for having an abysmal series. Bairstow has shown a very poor form and hasn't been able to convert the start into hundreds.

London: Former captain Alastair Cook has urged England to drop wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow from the Ranchi Test against India, to "protect the player" who is having an abysmal series.

Bairstow, who is playing as a specialist batter, has endured a woeful run in the ongoing five-match series. He is averaging 17.00 having registered scores of 0, 4, 25, 26, 37 and 10 in six innings.

"I'm taking him out of the firing line to protect the player, as I think he's had a tough tour so far and India is a tough place to keep going on the treadmill," Cook told 'TNT Sport'. "I'm not saying he'll never play Test cricket again, but it's good to have someone who's fresh of all the debris of this series so far," he added.

Cook backed Dan Lawrence to replace Bairstow as the all-rounder will step up out in Ranchi without any baggage. "When you're not scoring runs, there's a build-up of pressure and momentum from certain bowlers on you, so I'd let Dan Lawrence have a go."

However, another former captain Michael Atherton feels the England team management will continue to back Bairstow to come good. "(Bairstow) has been so central to this project that I don't see them leaving him out now, at a critical juncture," Atherton said on the 'Sky Sports Cricket Podcast'.

England trail the series 1-2.

India have decided to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from the fourth Test and Cook feels the tourists should do the same with their quicks James Anderson and Mark Wood, who have both played two matches each. The final match is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala, where the conditions at altitude are known to aid pacers.

"I think James Anderson and Mark Wood will be very effective in the cooler conditions of Dharamsala, so I'm taking them out of the attack as they've bowled a lot of overs in a short period," Cook said. He called for the inclusion of Ollie Robinson and uncapped Gus Atkinson.

"The two people I'm bringing in are Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson -- we haven't seen Gus in a Test match before, but everyone I've spoken to about him thinks he could do well. "We've seen a lot of Ollie Robinson, who has great skill and great control. He'll give the control that Anderson gives, whereas Atkinson gives that freshness. Both will be raring to go."

Atherton also felt that England would opt to freshen up their bowling attack by resting 41-year-old Anderson. "My instincts would say they'll freshen up the bowling, that they may bring in Robinson for Anderson and may think about Atkinson for Wood," Atherton said.

Read More

  1. ETV Bharat Exclusive | Bumrah To Be Rested for Next 2 Tests; Would India Play 4 Spinners in Ranchi?
  2. Root Had a Bloody Fine Record Playing Normally, Ian Chappell Not For Adopting 'Bazball' Method
  3. IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story to Applaud Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, Jurel

TAGGED:

India vs England fourth TestJonny Bairstow

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.