Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 : India Finish With 16 Medals Winning Six Gold Medals On Day 2

Hyderabad: India’s impressive show at the international level in athletics continued in the Taiwan Athletics Open as well with the nation winning 10 medals on the second day of the competition. The Indian contingent won six gold, three silver and a bronze on the second day to sign off the tournament held in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.
India had won six gold medals on the opening day and so, their total tally shot to the 16 medals. Two double podium finishes on the second day was the most notable feature of India’s campaign.
Asian Games champion Annu Rani finished at the top of the podium thanks to her brilliant throw. She registered a throw of 56.82m on her second attempt in the women’s javelin throw. Annu also holds the national record (63.82m) which she set at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition.
Hatarabage Lekamalage of Sri Lanka (56.62m) and Chinese Taipei’s Pin-Hsun Chu (53.03m) won silver and bronze medals respectively.
Earlier in the day, national champion Rohit Yadav opened India’s account winning gold in the men’s javelin event under challenging weather conditions. He won gold with the best effort of 74.42m.
Vithya Ramraj was another athlete to win gold. She completed 400m hurdles with a timing of 56.53.
The Indian contingent saw double podium finishes in the women’s 800m final as two female athletes shone with their performance. Pooja completed the race with a timing of 2:02.79 to win the gold and also set a meet record. Twinkle Chaudhary (2:06.96) bagged silver while Jie-an Chen (2:10.91) clinched bronze.
Krishan Kumar secured a gold medal in the men’s 800m final clocking a meet record of 1:48.46. Hussein Lorana of Philippines (1:48.67) and Hamish Donohue (1:48.97) of Australia won silver and bronze respectively.
Shaili Singh (6.41m) and Ancy Sojan (6.39m) finished second and third in the women’s long jump while the Indian men’s 400m relay team won the gold medal. The quartet of Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Vishal TK, Dharamveer Choudhary and Manu TS registered a record timing of 3:05.58 and added the last gold medal of the day to India’s medal tally. .