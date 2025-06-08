ETV Bharat / sports

Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 : India Finish With 16 Medals Winning Six Gold Medals On Day 2

Hyderabad: India’s impressive show at the international level in athletics continued in the Taiwan Athletics Open as well with the nation winning 10 medals on the second day of the competition. The Indian contingent won six gold, three silver and a bronze on the second day to sign off the tournament held in Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

India had won six gold medals on the opening day and so, their total tally shot to the 16 medals. Two double podium finishes on the second day was the most notable feature of India’s campaign.

Asian Games champion Annu Rani finished at the top of the podium thanks to her brilliant throw. She registered a throw of 56.82m on her second attempt in the women’s javelin throw. Annu also holds the national record (63.82m) which she set at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition.

Hatarabage Lekamalage of Sri Lanka (56.62m) and Chinese Taipei’s Pin-Hsun Chu (53.03m) won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier in the day, national champion Rohit Yadav opened India’s account winning gold in the men’s javelin event under challenging weather conditions. He won gold with the best effort of 74.42m.