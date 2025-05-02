IPL 2025: Table-Toppers Mumbai Indians Award Hardik Pandya For ‘Captain’s Knock’ In Dressing Room

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya received a special award inside the dressing room of the franchise after the team’s victory over the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Pandya led from the front, playing a scintillating knock of 48 not out from 23 deliveries in the franchise’s win over RR. He was handed a batting award by the coaches and the players in the dressing room.

Head coach and former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene asked the Player of the Match, Ryan Rickleton to pin a special badge on Pandya’s shirt for his vital knock, which helped the team secure a 100-run victory.

Pandya’s innings was laced with six boundaries and one maximum. He scored at a massive strike rate of 208.70, which played a key role in MI posting 217/2 in 20 overs. While openers Rickelton (38-ball 61) and Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) provided a solid foundation for the team, Hardik’s final flourish propelled the franchise to an imposing score.

After receiving the award, Pandya praised the contribution of the batting unit.

“I think, as MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) said, it was clinical. From a batting standpoint, I am proud of the way we all batted. I think this competition was missing this batsmanship, and we’re showing that," Pandya said while speaking in the dressing room.

“That is most important. When a crucial game comes, players have to bat like batters, and I think we did that. Let’s continue. Be humble. Together.”

Bowlers were equally brilliant for the team, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma taking three wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in with a couple of wickets to bundle out the opposition on 117.