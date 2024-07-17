ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Highest-Ranked Indian Batter After Suryakumar Yadav

Hyderabad: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal took a significant jump achieving the career-best number six while Shubman Gill has also seen a massive surge in the ICC T20I rankings after the conclusion of the Zimbabwe tour.

Jaiswal jumped four places to reach the sixth position in the ICC Men's T20I ranking with 743 points in the list led by Australia's swashbuckling opener Travis Head. Suryakumar Yadav retained his second spot with 797 points, equalled by England's wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

India's stand-in captain for the Zimbabwe series, Gill, moved up a whopping 36 places to reach the 37th spot in the rankings. Gill became the fourth-best-ranked batter from India in the T20I rankings as he moved past 42nd-ranked Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, ranked 51st, who retired from the shortest format of the game with the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2024. Gill trailed the second-ranked Suryakumar Yadav, sixth-ranked Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who held the 8th position in the batters' rankings.

Gill finished off as the leading run-scorer with 170 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 125.93 at an average of 42.50. Jaiswal, who missed the first two T20Is because of the T20 World Cup celebrations in Mumbai, played a scintillating knock of 93 runs in the 4th T20I to collect 141 runs in the three T20Is. He averaged 70.50 in the series with an impressive strike rate of 165.88. The young Indian brigade won the 5-match T20I series 4-1 against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarbani gained 11 places as he moved to 44th place in the T20I bowlers' rankings. Meanwhile, Washington Sunder, who was adjudged as the Player of the Series, rose by 36 spots to reach the 46th position and Mukesh Kumar moved up 21 spots to claim the 73rd ranking.

England spinner Adil Rashid continued to be the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza gained a single place to rise to third place in the all-rounders ranking after his good efforts with the bat as well as the ball against India.