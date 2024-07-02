T20 World Cup Winning Indian Team To Head Home By Chartered Flight

Barbados: The Indian Cricket Team, which won the T20 World Cup 2024, is likely to fly out of Guyana by tomorrow evening (local time) if the weather permits.

The Barbados Government has given the much-awaited post-hurricane “all clear” signal for services to resume on the island and the airport to start functioning most likely by later in the evening on Monday.

With this, the Indian team, and BCCI officials now hope to take a charter flight home, thanks to the ceaseless efforts of BCCI secretary Jay Shah who came here for the Final match.

With the all-clear announcement, the charter plane can now fly to the island either from the US or UK and if all goes well with the weather, reach here on Monday night or Tuesday morning for the contingent to leave for Delhi by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Shah told PTI that he was making arrangements for a charter flight to take the Indian team, and the BCCI officials straight home to Delhi with a refuelling stop either in the US or the UK.

The BCCI is in touch with charter operators to make the quickest possible exit from here. Major parts of the island, meanwhile, continued to battle power outages, loss of internet connection and water supply disruptions.

The weather continued to be inclement though the worst of the hurricane Beryl has passed the island. The coastal areas through Monday mainly in the south and the north experienced storm surges in the wake of Beryl.