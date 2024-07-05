T20 World-Cup Winning Indian Team Members Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The members of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at his official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai.
The Chief Minister felicitated the players and also gave them mementoes. The group of players included skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, batter Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Shivam Dube and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Rohit, Suryakumar, Shivam Dube and Jaiswal, represent Mumbai in the domestic circuit. While Rohit and Surya hail from Mumbai, Shivam Dube and Jaiswal have come from Uttar Pradesh but later migrated to Mumbai.
The players of the Indian team were honoured in the central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature. Also, the state government announced a prize of INR 11 crores for the World Cup-winning team. While speaking at the Maharashtra Legislature Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the catch just stuck into his palms. He also praised the Mumbai Police for their management of the victory parade.