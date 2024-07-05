T20 World-Cup Winning Indian Team Members Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The members of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at his official residence 'Varsha' in South Mumbai.

The Chief Minister felicitated the players and also gave them mementoes. The group of players included skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, batter Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Shivam Dube and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Rohit, Suryakumar, Shivam Dube and Jaiswal, represent Mumbai in the domestic circuit. While Rohit and Surya hail from Mumbai, Shivam Dube and Jaiswal have come from Uttar Pradesh but later migrated to Mumbai.

Indian Players were felicitated by CM Eknath Shinde (ANI)

The players of the Indian team were honoured in the central hall of the Maharashtra Legislature. Also, the state government announced a prize of INR 11 crores for the World Cup-winning team. While speaking at the Maharashtra Legislature Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the catch just stuck into his palms. He also praised the Mumbai Police for their management of the victory parade.

Rohit Sharma came up with a cheeky remark saying if Suryakumar hadn't taken the catch he might have been angry at him.

The World Cup-winning Indian team also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday where he interacted with the players regarding their historic triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in a pulsating final at Barbados on June 29.

The Indian team was felicitated by BCCI after a grand victory parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

There was a sea of ocean at the Marine Drive as fans wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. Indian players also celebrated with much fanfare and also took a lap around the Wankhede Stadium. The players have enjoyed each and every moment since they won the T20 World Cup 2024.