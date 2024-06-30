T20 World Cup Final: PM Narendra Modi Dials Rohit, Virat, Also Thanks Dravid On Phone For Guiding Team To Victory

New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi made mobile calls to Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, batter Virat Kohli and coach Rahul Dravid to congratulate them and the team on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that Rohit Sharma and Co. have shown 'excellent skill' in the event. Indian cricket team kept their nerves and made a remarkable comeback in the game to lift the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs at Kingstown Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados.

PM Modi took to his official X account and said that he spoke to the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them for their 'exemplary success' in the T20 WC. "Spoke to the Indian Cricket Team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player's commitment is very motivating," PM Modi wrote on X.

The 73-year-old also hailed captain Rohit Sharma's 'aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy' and added that the latter's T20 career will be remembered fondly. "Dear Rohit, you are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," he added.

PM Modi lauded the veteran batter Virat Kohli, who was struggling with the form saying he performed when it was needed the most, scoring a crucial 76 off 59 balls. He also acknowledged that the T20 cricket will miss Kohli.

"Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You've shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you'll continue to motivate the new generation of players," he added.

PM Modi praised departing head coach Rahul Dravid for an incredible coaching tenure that shaped the success of Indian cricket. "Rahul Dravid's incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," PM Modi added.