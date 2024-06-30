T20 World Cup Final | Indian Players Celebrate With ‘Bhangra’; Emotions Run High As Players Share Heartwarming Gestures

Bridgetown (Barbados): India inked history on June 29 as they clinched the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years beating South Africa in the final by seven runs. With the dream of winning an ICC title after seven years turning into a reality, the players were emotional. Eyes were moist and there was a smile on the faces of the players. Also, the team celebrated the win with some dance moves.

After their victory, Indian players were seen doing 'Bhangra'. A group of players including Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Virat Kohli were seen dancing in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Kohli and Arshdeep danced with a huge enthusiasm.

Another talking point post-match was the hug between Rohit Sharma and an emotional Hardik Pandya. There were tears in the eyes of the Indian all-rounder and Rohit lifted him in joy after the victory. The duo then shared an embrace. The moment became more memorable as there have been rumours of the rift between the two during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy was changed from Rohit to Hardik.