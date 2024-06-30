ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup Final | Indian Players Celebrate With ‘Bhangra’; Emotions Run High As Players Share Heartwarming Gestures

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 30, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

India celebrated winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29 by showcasing their Bhangra skills. Emotions were running high and the teammates shared some heartwarming gestures. Rohit Sharma was seen planting a kiss on emotional Hardik Pandya’s cheek while Rohit and Kohli also shared a warm hug.

File Photo: India Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Bridgetown (Barbados): India inked history on June 29 as they clinched the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years beating South Africa in the final by seven runs. With the dream of winning an ICC title after seven years turning into a reality, the players were emotional. Eyes were moist and there was a smile on the faces of the players. Also, the team celebrated the win with some dance moves.

After their victory, Indian players were seen doing 'Bhangra'. A group of players including Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Virat Kohli were seen dancing in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Kohli and Arshdeep danced with a huge enthusiasm.

Another talking point post-match was the hug between Rohit Sharma and an emotional Hardik Pandya. There were tears in the eyes of the Indian all-rounder and Rohit lifted him in joy after the victory. The duo then shared an embrace. The moment became more memorable as there have been rumours of the rift between the two during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy was changed from Rohit to Hardik.

The duo of Kohli and Rohit announced their retirement from the T20Is after the match. Both of them were high on emotions and the two stalwarts shared a tight hug.

Kohli played a knock of 76 runs in the match while Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets during his spell. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah picked a couple of wickets each.

