India Versus South Africa | Kohli's 76 Guides India To 176/7; Highest Total in T20 World Cup Final

Barbados: India averted a potential disaster and posted a defendable total of 176-7 in their innings against South Africa, thanks to a crucial knock from Virat Kohli (76) and a solid partnership with Axar Patel (44) and Shivam Dube (27). This resilience has become a hallmark of Indian innings under pressure.

The rebuilding effort began after a disastrous start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (9) and Rishabh Pant (0) falling victim to Keshav Maharaj's cunning deliveries, and Suryakumar Yadav (3) giving catching practice to the South Africans. India found themselves in deep trouble at 23-3 early in the innings, with South Africa sensing an opportunity to make history.

Kohli, who had been struggling for form throughout the tournament, finally delivered when it mattered the most. He scored 50 runs off 48 balls, eventually walking back to the pavilion with a score of 76, which included six boundaries and two sixes. Axar Patel provided crucial support with a resilient 44, hitting four sixes before being run out.

The Indian innings saw a remarkable turnaround, with Kohli and Patel's partnership restoring some stability. By the end of the 18th over, India had posted 150 runs off 113 balls, with 10 boundaries and six sixes. The Kohli-Dube partnership contributed significantly, adding 50 runs off 32 balls.

Earlier, Kohli signalled his intent with a boundary on the first ball he faced, followed by another well-placed shot through mid-wicket, putting pressure on Marco Jansen. Kohli continued his aggressive approach with a straight drive off Jansen’s last ball, showcasing his class.

Maharaj, however, put a dent in India's surge. Sharma, after hitting two boundaries, fell to a catch at square leg. Pant followed soon after, spooning a catch to the keeper for a duck, leaving India in a precarious position at 23-2. Suryakumar Yadav also fell cheaply, giving South Africa hope of a quick finish.

Axar Patel, coming in early, played a cautious but crucial innings. India’s 50 came up in the 8th over, with Patel hitting Markram for a six, the first of the innings. Patel continued his attack, hitting another six in the 12th over and bringing up India's 100 with another maximum off Rabada.

Patel was eventually run out, just three runs short of a commendable 50, leaving India at 103-4. Dube then took over, helping to push the score to a defendable total, with Kohli still at the crease. By the end of the innings, India had posted the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, 176-7.