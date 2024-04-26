T20 World Cup 2024 | Yuvraj Singh Appointed As Brand Ambassador For Tournament

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been appointed as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday. The global governing body for the sport announced his appointment through a media statement.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced India legend Yuvraj Singh as an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador, with just 36 days to go until the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket gets underway," said the statement.

"Yuvraj, who famously hit 36 runs in an over during the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 which he and India ultimately won, will attend a range of exciting World Cup promotional events in the United States in the lead-up to and during the T20 showpiece, including the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan fixture in New York on 9 June," the statement added.

The World Cup will start on June 2 and conclude on June 29. Canada will face the USA in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. With 36 days to go, Yuvraj joins cricket legend Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic medalist Usain Bolt on the list of ambassadors for the tournament.

After his appointment, Yuvraj recalled the memory of him hitting six sixes in an over in the 2007 edition in South Africa and also said that some of his fondest cricketing memories have come from the tournament.

"Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it’s very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet," Yuvraj remarked.

“The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I'm excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup," the southpaw added.