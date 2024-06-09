ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | Winning or Losing Toss Will Be Crucial, Says Irfan Pathan Ahead of Indo-Pak Match

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 9, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

Updated : Jun 9, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan opined that pitch will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. He also added that the team will have a tough challenge of handling the unpredictable bounce on the pitch.

T20 World Cup
File Photo: Irfan Pathan (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: With India set to lock horns against Pakistan on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, there is a lot of hype for the clash between arch-rivals. Ahead of the match, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has said that the pitch will play a crucial role in the fixture.

India started their World Cup campaign on a winning note with a dominating win against Ireland while Pakistan was stunned by the USA. Coming into the game, it will be an extremely important game for Pakistan as a defeat might put their chances to qualify for Super Eight at risk.

The surface at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been a talking point of the tournament with the pitch generating uneven bounce. It has been an extremely tough task to play at the venue for the batters and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has stated that the pitch will play a crucial role once again ahead of the clash.

"I want to specially emphasise on the fact that this particular pitch will play a significant role during India vs Pakistan match. First, the impact of winning or losing the toss will impact the bowling if the team chooses to take the stance first. The pitch might have an unexpected bounce and the teams need to face that, they might lose a wicket too,” Irfan explained.

“This could happen to anyone. India vs Pakistan match should happen on a good pitch so that the strong team wins and India is a strong team.” Pakistan will play their first match at the venue after playing their game against the USA in Dallas. (With Agency Inputs)

