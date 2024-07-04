Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan congratulated the Indian team for making the nation proud of themselves after an amazing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 while taking to his 'X' handle. He wrote that the moment makes his heart full of pride. Also, it is an amazing moment to see the Indian players making the whole country proud.
Mumbai Halts To Salute Team India: Rohit Dedicates T20 World Cup Title To Entire Nation; Men in Blue Get Rs 125 Cr Prize Money
As Team India’s victory parade kicked off from Mumbai's famed Marine Drive on Thursday, a sea of fans gathered to watch their heroes arrive at the scene. The magnitude of the T20 World Cup win was so big that the crowd gathered in huge numbers, bringing entire South Mumbai to a standstill.
It was a two-hour victory parade with cricketers travelling in an open-top bus that travelled from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point to the Wankhede stadium. The parade was delayed by two hours but that didn’t deter the crowd and they waited for the players to arrive till 7:30 PM.
The scenario might have compelled Rohit Sharma to remember India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win when he was the youngest member of the team. Seventeen years later, he scripted the record of being the oldest captain to win the T20 World Cup in the recently concluded edition.
Fans were cheering him with the chants ‘Mumbaicha Raja’. The Indian skipper dedicated the title run to the whole nation. “This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” he said while addressing the crowd at Wankhede.
"This (crowd) tells that the desperation we had to win was similar to the desperation which the fans had. The win has brought smiles on the faces of crores of people. This is a special team and this trophy belongs to the nation."
Hardik Pandya who was termed as the villain of Indian cricket by fans emerged out of the ashes and turned out to be the protagonist for the World Cup-winning Indian side. The crowd who was once throwing vicious verbal attacks at the Indian all-rounder embraced him with loud cheers.
Virat Kohli also shared that he is now able to understand the emotions through which 2011 ODI World Cup winning team was going through.
"I couldn't connect with the emotions of seniors who cried that night (after 2011 World Cup triumph) but now I do," he said while interacting with the crowd at the Wankhede.
Kohli’s enthusiasm had no match as he was seen pulling Rohit Sharma along with Surya Kumar Yadav and Axar Patel for dancing to the beats of famous Nashik Dholwalas.
All in all, it was an action-packed day for the Indian team that included a grand welcome at their hotel, meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a victory parade, and an equally grand felicitation ceremony which concluded with a victory lap at the iconic Wankhede stadium.
Amazing moment to see our boys take us to great heights: Shah Rukh Khan
Trophy is for the entire nation: Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated the title run to the whole nation and thanked them for all the support the team received with his gesture.
“This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” he said while addressing the crowd at Wankhede.
BCCI Hands Over Rs 125 Crore Cheque To Team India
BCCI officials handed over a cheque of INR 125 Crores to the Indian team as prize money for winning the T20 World Cup 2024. The cheque was given to captain Rohit Sharma at a gala reception held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Earlier on June 30, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced the prize money for Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. India defeated South Africa in an enthralling summit clash at Barbados to lift the 2024 T20 World Cup Trophy on June 29. Read More...
-
BCCI office bearers present Team India with a cheque of Rs 125 Crores, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
The BCCI announced a prize money of Rs 125 crores for India after the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YFUj0nIggh
Long way for retirement: Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is the next to express himself and he said that winning the World Cup is a special moment. He also added that there is still a long span for him to draw curtains on his career.
Virat Kohli shares his emotions
Kohli expressed that he was witnessing Rohit showing so much emotion for the first time in his career of 15 years. There are loud chants for 'King' as he interacts with the crowd.
"This is the first time in 15 years that I have seen Rohit show so much emotion. I couldn't connect with emotions of seniors who cried that night (after 2011 World Cup triumph) but now I do," he said.
Head coach Rahul Dravid takes centre stage
India head coach Rahul Dravid is the next to take centre stage and the crowd cheers for him as well. He praised the team for the skill and character they showed. Dravid also recalled the phone call from Rohit Sharma where the Indian skipper convinced him to continue coaching the Indian side after the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Rohit Sharma credits Hardik for crucial final over in World Cup final
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recalled some moments from the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. He first remembered Surya Kumar Yadav's brilliant boundary catch and then praised Hardik for bowling a superb 20th over. The crowd then give loud cheers for the Indian all-rounder.
Felicitation ceremony starts at Wankhede
Team India took a lap of honour around the stadium first and then danced to the tunes of the popular Bollywood song "Chak de India" in front of a huge crowd. The felicitation ceremony has kicked off now and there is a huge enthusiasm amongst the fans.
'Vijay Rath' Reaches Wankhede Stadium; Players To Be Felicitated By BCCI
The 'Vijay Rath' has reached the Wankhede Stadium after covering a distance of over 1 km from the National Centre for Performing Arts in south Mumbai amid an 'Ocean of Blue'. Fans are raising slogans like 'Mumbaicha Raja Rohit Sharma (Mumbai's king Rohit Sharma) and 'Ekach Vada Surya Dada' (Only one Suryakumar Yadav). The players will be felicitated by top BCCI officials and will be handed a prize money of Rs 125 crore, which has been announced by the Board.
Victory Parade Is Reaching Wankhede Stadium Amid Ocean of Blue
The victory parade, which started at the National Centre for Performing Arts is coming near the Wankhede Stadium, where it will conclude and a grand felicitation ceremony has been organised by the BCCI. The Indian players and members of the support staff are in a jubilant mood and so are the fans, who have gathered in laks on the Marine Drive and are cheering for the superstars.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates : Rohit-Dravid Share Victory Embrace
The leadership management of head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma shared a hug after seeing an overwhelming response by the crowd after India inked a World Cup win by beating South Africa in the final. There is a huge buzz and the crowd is chanting 'Mumbai cha Raja, Rohit Sharma'.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Encourage Fans To Cheer For Rohit-Kohli Duo
Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav gestured fans to cheer for the star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them have just bid farewell to the T20Is and the Indian fans will cherish their achievement forever which are going to be immortal in the annals of Indian cricket.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Coach Rahul Dravid Waves At Fans; Hardik Pandya Hands Trophy To Virat Kohli
India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen waving to the fans from the special open-top bus. Virta Kohli and Rishabh Pant were also waving to the fans. Hardik Pandya showcased a brilliant gesture by handing the trophy to Virat Kohli who has just retired from the shortest format of the sport. Fans have started their loud 'India! India' chants.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Victory Parade Stars After Long Delay
The victory parade was set to start earlier but it got delayed to heavy traffic as a sea of people was waiting for the arrival of Team India at the Marine Drive.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asks Mumbai CP To Take Care Of Security Amongst Increasing Crowd
With a large pool of people waiting for the big moment, the traffic at Marine Drive is on the rise. Considering the possibility of any stampede-like situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar to take care of security and avoided any mishap.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Victory Parade To Culminate At Wankhede
The victory parade is set to start in a while with a huge crowd waiting for the arrival of team India at Marine Drive. The parade will conclude at Wankhede and entry to the three designated gates of the stadium is free of cost.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: 'Vijay Rath' Bus Gets Stuck In Traffic
There is heavy traffic as the victory parade will start in some time. The bus which will carry the Indian players got stuck in the crowd and the Mumbai Police dispersed the crowd to make way for it.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Avoid Traveling Towards Marine Drive, Advise Police
Police have appealed to people not to travel towards Marine Drive due to heavy traffic. "Due to the heavy rush of fans around Wankhede Stadium, people are requested to avoid commuting towards Marine Drive," the police appealed through their X handle.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Indian Team Heads to Marine Drive
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team got a rousing welcome at the Mumbai International Airport where fans had gathered in large numbers. Escorted by Mumbai Police, the side left for Marine Drive in south Mumbai, from where the victory parade will begin.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates : India Given 'Water Salute'
The Indian team received a special water salute upon their arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Thanks to their sensational run, the Indian team is garnering praise from cricket fans across the globe.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates : Initial Plan Was To Organise Victory Parade On July 5
Sources say that the plan to organise a victory parade was to be executed tomorrow so that the players would be freed from the victory rituals. Also, the team was to arrive earlier in the country but they were stranded in Barbados and arrived in their homeland after a 16-hour long journey.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Sea Of People At Marine Drive, Cricket Fans Dance Outside Wankhede Stadium
Cricket fans dance and celebrate outside Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they await the arrival of Team India. The T20 World Cup 2024 champion's victory parade will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium later this evening. The Indian team has already touch down in Mumbai and fans are awaiting them at NCPA (National Center for Performing Arts) where they will board on victory parade bus for one and half kilometer drive to iconic Wankhede Stadium.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Team India Arrived At Mumbai
Indian cricket team has landed at the Terminal T2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Fans Raising Chants Of 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma'
As team India is still en route to Mumbai from Delhi, the fans have started filling up the Wankhede Stadium. The ground is buzzing with the chants of 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' as the fans await their local boy, who captained the Indian team to World Cup glory.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Fans Brave Rain To Catch A Glimpse Of T20 World Cup Heroes
The rain is trying to upset Indian fans to avoid them from watching their heroes for the first time after their emphatic T20 World Cup 2024 as they await for the Indian cricket team to reach Mumbai for the national capital city Delhi. The victory parade is scheduled to start at 6 PM and the team is likely to reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's T2 terminal by 5:20 PM.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Details Of Open-top Victory Parade Bus
The open-top bus has been labelled with the images of Indian cricket team players who were part of the T20 World Cup triumph. The bus has already arrived at the Wankhede Stadium. The bus will meet the players at the National Center for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point. The bus parade will go on for 1-and-a-half kilometers and reach the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where team India had won the 2011 ODI World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
Enthusiasts and Indian cricket team fans have gathered along the Marine Drive, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's T2 terminal and the Wankhede Stadium.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Vistara Pays Tribute To Rohit, Kohli By Setting Call Sign 'UK1845'
The Vistara airline paid a tribute in a very unique way as they set the call sign for India’s flight from Delhi to Mumbai is ‘UK1845’ which signifies the jersey numbers of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli's jersey number is 18 while Rohit Sharma's jersey number is 45. Notably, both the stalwarts have announced their retirement from the T20I cricket right after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.
The flight took off at 2:55 pm from Delhi and is scheduled to land in Mumbai at 5:20 pm. The Vistara flight will make its landing at the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport, Mumbai.
Team India Victory Parade Live Updates: Fans Start Queuing Outside Wankhede Stadium
The BCCI shared an update with the fans mentioning the starting time of the victory parade of team India. The ceremony is set to begin at 4 pm IST. Fans can enter the Wankhede Stadium from Gates 2,3 and 4.
BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah have presented the 'Namo 1' jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the PM's official residence.
"The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival. Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to Team India," wrote BCCI in X post.
-
The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to… pic.twitter.com/9muKYmUVkU
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Virat Kohli On Meeting With PM Narendra Modi
Virat Kohli thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting the entire team to his residence and mentioned that it was an honour for him to visit PM Modi. "What a great honour meeting our honourable prime minister shri narendra modi ji today @narendramodi. Thank you sir for inviting us to the prime minister's residence," Kohli wrote in his Instagram post.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Yuzvendra Chahal On Meeting With PM Narendra Modi
India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared his insights on team India's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team.
"Humbled to meet honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team. Thank you Sir for your encouraging words, it means a lot to all of us," wrote Chahal on his X account.
-
Humbled to meet honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team. Thank you Sir for your encouraging words, means a lot to all of us. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I6lq3E1nS1— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 4, 2024
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Victory Parade Bus Arrives At Wankhede Stadium
The victory parade bus that will carry the Indian Cricket Team during the road show has arrived at Wankhede Stadium. Men in Blue, who left Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence earlier, will took from Delhi to Mumbai, where a victory parade is scheduled from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Team India's Parade To Start At 5 pm
The victory parade of Team India will begin from 5 PM IST in Mumbai. The victory parade will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium to celebrate the T20 World Cup triumph.
A huge number of fans are expected to attend the event to get an up-close look of T20 World Champions. Mumbai Cricket Association has announced free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium where team India will be felicitated. Mumbai Traffic Police has also shared traffic arrangements and alternate routes for commuters.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Team India Leaves PM Modi's Residence, En Route To Delhi Airport To Depart For Mumbai
Indian Cricket team en route to Delhi Airport to depart for Mumbai where a victory parade has been scheduled in Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium. The team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Free Entry To Join Victory Parade
Following a meeting with Mumbai Police Wednesday, Secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association Ajinkya Naik confirmed that they will be allowing people to join team India's victory parade for free on first come first preference.
"MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first preference...We had a . MCA has kept the maximum police force. It is a proud moment for MCA and the country and we are very excited to welcome the Indian team today," Ajinkya Naik to ANI on preparations for Team India's victory parade in Mumbai.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Mumbai Traffic Police Share Traffic Arrangements Updates
Mumbai traffic Police shared a post on social media handles to inform people about the traffic arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the commuters during the victory parade of Indian cricket team, winner of the T20 World Cup at Marine Drive scheduled from 3 pm to 9 pm today.
-
A grand victory parade is organised on July 4, 2024 for the Indian cricket team, winner of the T20 World Cup at Marine Drive.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 4, 2024
To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm today.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/q0qYT6MQD0
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Team India Reach PM Modi's Residence
Indian Cricket Team reached the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi. The Men in Blue wore a special jersey while meeting PM Modi. In the front of the jersey 'CHAMPIONS' was written in bold letter. Team India with the T20 World Cup trophy arrived at Delhi airport this morning after winning the second T20I title and will leave for Mumbai for the victory parade.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Team India Leave Hotel To Meet PM Modi
The Indian cricket team along with Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny have left the team hotel for the PM Meet. Notably, the window to meet PM Narendra Modi is between 10 AM to 12 Noon.
-
#WATCH | Indian Cricket Team leave from ITC Maurya to meet PM Narendra Modi, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JBF0RhoVlM— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Rohit Sharma Cuts Special Cake, Team India To Leave Hotel Anytime Soon For PM Meet
The Indian cricket team is expected to leave the team hotel as the window for them to meet the Prime Minister is between 10 AM to 12 noon. The team has came down from their rooms and Indian captain Rohit Sharma has cut the special Team India jersey-themed cake. The crowds near the hotel have only swollen since the time that the players arrived.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Suryakumar, Rohit, Pant, Siraj Shook Their Legs As They Reach Team Hotel
Suryakumar Yadav showcased his dancing skills as he enthusiastically danced during a warm welcome celebration at the team hotel. World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammad Siraj also joined in, dancing to the beats of barrel and kettle drums outside the hotel. The Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Choudhary waved Indian's flag with blowing a conch shell inside the hotel upon their arrival. The team was greeted with cheers and applause from the staff.
-
#WATCH | Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Choudhary waved tricolour in ITC Maurya in Delhi where the Men's Indian Cricket Team has arrived from Barbados after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/DWfrnlxRti— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Virat Kohli's Family Arrive At Team Hotel
Ahead of the Team India's arrival in the team hotel -- ITC Maurya hotel, India's prolific batter Virat Kohli's, who was adjudged as 'Player of the Tournament' in the T20 World Cup final, has reached the destination and awaits for the group of champions.
-
#WATCH | Virat Kohli's family at ITC Maurya in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
Men's Indian Cricket Team is at the hotel as they arrived in Delhi from Barbados after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/pGh4Hopci5
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: BCCI President Roger Binny Reach Hotel; A Special Cake To Be Cut
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny reached the ITC Maurya hotel in Delhi on Thursday, where he will be joining Team India as they celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup triumph. A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy will be cut at the ITC Maurya hotel to celebrate the win.
Executive chef at ITC Maurya, Chef Shivneet Pahoja told reporters, "The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast..."
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: Surya, Pant, Siraj and Fans Show Their Enthusiasm and Excitement
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating their favourites and waving the national flag, braved the weather to welcome the champion side. "We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," a fan, who claimed to have been waiting since 4:30am in the morning said, referring to India's last World Cup triumph which came back in 2011.
Heavy security was deployed to keep the crowd in check at the Indira Gandhi International airport but that did little to dampen the spirits as fans cheered enthusiastically holding up posters of star batter Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.
Two buses were stationed outside the T3 Terminal to ferry the players to their hotel, from where they will head to the Prime Minister's residence at 9am tentatively for a reception. Tired but excited, the players acknowledged the waiting fans by waving at them and flashing warm smiles.Suryakumar Yadav was the most enthusiastic in responding to the cheering while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant saluted the gathered crowd, and pacer Mohammed Siraj blew flying kisses in their direction.
Rohit and Player of the Final Virat Kohli, both of whom retired from T20Is at the end of India's campaign, were among the last to come out of the VIP exit. Rohit, who held the coveted trophy in his hands, raised it for the fans to catch a glimpse before boarding the bus. Kohli gave a thumbs up to acknowledge the support before taking his place in the bus.
-
Jubilation in the air 🥳— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
The #T20WorldCup Champions have arrived in New Delhi! 🛬
Presenting raw emotions of Captain @ImRo45 -led #TeamIndia's arrival filled with celebrations 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EYrpJehjzj
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: They're Home, Arrive In Delhi
The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off from Bridgetown, Barbados around 4:50 am (2:20 IST) local time on Wednesday and arrived in Delhi at 6 AM (IST) on Thursday after a 16-hour non-stop journey. The Indian squad, its support staff, the players' families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent.
T20 World Cup Champions Arrival At Home: It's Almost Time For The Champions' Homecoming
The T20 World Cup champions landed at Delhi’s T3 airport from Barbados at 6 am on July 4, five days after winning the coveted trophy, and quickly went into another round of breakneck celebratory round of activities.
The special Air India charter AIC24WC, unofficially being called the Champions Flight, took 16.5 hours to get the team from the hurricane-hit island to Delhi where a nation had waited for five days to celebrate their team’s big T20 win after 17 years. This was the first ever direct flight to have operated from the Caribbean to India. It was also a first for Air India which does not fly in the Caribbean sector.
-
Travelling with the prestigious 🏆 on the way back home! 😍— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
🎥 WATCH: #TeamIndia were in excellent company during their memorable travel day ✈️👌 - By @RajalArora #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ivb9m9Zp1
-
BCCI office bearers present Team India with a cheque of Rs 125 Crores, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
The BCCI announced a prize money of Rs 125 crores for India after the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YFUj0nIggh
-
The triumphant Indian Cricket Team met with the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, at his official residence today upon arrival.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
Sir, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your inspiring words and the invaluable support you have provided to… pic.twitter.com/9muKYmUVkU
-
Humbled to meet honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi Sir along with the entire team. Thank you Sir for your encouraging words, means a lot to all of us. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I6lq3E1nS1— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) July 4, 2024
-
A grand victory parade is organised on July 4, 2024 for the Indian cricket team, winner of the T20 World Cup at Marine Drive.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 4, 2024
To avoid inconvenience to the commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 3 pm to 9 pm today.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/q0qYT6MQD0
-
#WATCH | Indian Cricket Team leave from ITC Maurya to meet PM Narendra Modi, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JBF0RhoVlM— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
-
#WATCH | Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Choudhary waved tricolour in ITC Maurya in Delhi where the Men's Indian Cricket Team has arrived from Barbados after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/DWfrnlxRti— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
-
#WATCH | Virat Kohli's family at ITC Maurya in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
Men's Indian Cricket Team is at the hotel as they arrived in Delhi from Barbados after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/pGh4Hopci5
-
Jubilation in the air 🥳— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
The #T20WorldCup Champions have arrived in New Delhi! 🛬
Presenting raw emotions of Captain @ImRo45 -led #TeamIndia's arrival filled with celebrations 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EYrpJehjzj
-
Travelling with the prestigious 🏆 on the way back home! 😍— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
🎥 WATCH: #TeamIndia were in excellent company during their memorable travel day ✈️👌 - By @RajalArora #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ivb9m9Zp1