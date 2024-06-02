T20 World Cup | All Records Registered In USA vs Canada Fixture

Dallas (United States): The USA dominated proceedings when they clashed against Canada in the opening fixture of the T20 World Cup. Put in to bat first, Canada posted 194/5 on the scoreboard as Navneet Dhaliwal played a knock of 61 runs while Nicholas Kirton scored 51 runs during his stay at the crease. Chasing the target, Aaron Jones played a knock of unbeaten 94 runs to help the team script a win.

Jones inked multiple records during his stay at the crease. He became the player with the second most sixes (10) in an innings of T20 World Cup after former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who smacked 11 sixes against England in 2016.

Also, he surpassed Steven Taylor to score the fastest fifty for the USA by reaching the milestone in just 22 deliveries. Also, it was the third-highest score in successful chases in T20 World Cups after Alex Hales (vs Sri Lanka, 2014) and Chris Gayle (vs England, 2016).

Jones also produced the highest score by a non-opener in the run chase of a T20 World Cup game. The USA also recorded their highest successful run chase in T20Is. It was also the third-highest successful run chase in T20 World Cups. The team also recorded their third-highest total in T20Is.

A dominating win over Canada in the first match will boost the morale of the team in the upcoming games. They are also grouped with India, Ireland and Pakistan so it will be a tough challenge for them to advance into the Super Eight.