T20 World Cup 2024 | ‘Umpires Should Keep Their Eyes Open’ Inzamam-ul-Haq Accuses India Of Ball Tampering

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam ul Haq has came up with a shocking allegation that India tampered with the ball during their SUper 8 fixture against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Inzamam’s claim came after the Men In Blue defeated Australia by 24 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. The 54-year-old pointed out the reverse swing extracted by Arshdeep in the 16th over when he was brought for the second spell by the Indian skipper.
"Arshdeep Singh was able to reverse swing even in the 15th over. It is too early. It means that the ball was ready for reverse swing till the 13th over. The umpires should keep their eyes open here too,” Inzamam said while speaking on a Pakistan news channel.
India posted a huge total of 205/5 in the match thanks to Rohit Sharma’s blitz of 92 runs from just 41 deliveries. And Suryakumar Yadav’s 31 at a brisk pace. The Australian bowlers failed to contain the opposition batters. However, Indian bowlers stepped up to the task restricting Australia to 181/7. Arshdeep picked three wickets while Kuldeep scalped a couple of wickets.