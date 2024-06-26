ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | ‘Umpires Should Keep Their Eyes Open’ Inzamam-ul-Haq Accuses India Of Ball Tampering

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 26, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq has accused India of ball tampering during their victory against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash. . He claimed that the ball started reverse swinging in the 16th over when it was relatively new as something was done with the ball.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Inzamam-ul-Haq (IANS Photos)

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam ul Haq has came up with a shocking allegation that India tampered with the ball during their SUper 8 fixture against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Inzamam’s claim came after the Men In Blue defeated Australia by 24 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. The 54-year-old pointed out the reverse swing extracted by Arshdeep in the 16th over when he was brought for the second spell by the Indian skipper.

"Arshdeep Singh was able to reverse swing even in the 15th over. It is too early. It means that the ball was ready for reverse swing till the 13th over. The umpires should keep their eyes open here too,” Inzamam said while speaking on a Pakistan news channel.

India posted a huge total of 205/5 in the match thanks to Rohit Sharma’s blitz of 92 runs from just 41 deliveries. And Suryakumar Yadav’s 31 at a brisk pace. The Australian bowlers failed to contain the opposition batters. However, Indian bowlers stepped up to the task restricting Australia to 181/7. Arshdeep picked three wickets while Kuldeep scalped a couple of wickets.

Inzamam also added that if Pakistan bowlers would have done something similar, there would have been a lot of noise around it.

"If the Pakistani bowlers had done something like this, there would have been a lot of noise. We know reverse swing very well. If Arshdeep can reverse the ball in the 15th over, it means that something serious has been done with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah can extract reverse swing because of his action. For some bowlers, the ball needs to be worked on for them to get reverse swing," he added.

The tournament has entered its business end and one of the semi-finals will be played between India and England while Afghanistan and South Africa will meet in the second clash.

