T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 India vs Australia: Indo-Aussie Fans Banter Ahead of Match

Gros Islet (St. Lucia): The skies have cleared, the sun is shining, and the threat of rain has vanished, setting the perfect stage for a high-voltage clash between India and Australia in St. Lucia's Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium here.

Indo-Aussie Fans Banter Ahead of Match (ETV Bharat)

Indian fans, who had been anxiously navigating puddles on the western part of the island, are now basking in the sunny weather at Gros Islet. Nestled between gentle green hills, the picturesque stadium is a lush oasis, with a perfectly manicured outfield framing the brown pitch that promises a run-fest.

The Indian stands contingent, predominantly fans from the United States, has transformed this Caribbean venue into a sea of tricolours. Among them is the ever-enthusiastic Sudhir, renowned for his unique style of supporting the team with his body painted from head to toe in Indian colours. Sudhir's passion is infectious, and he confidently declares, "India will go to Barbados for the Final, and Australia will go to Sydney."

Uday from Charlotte, accompanied by six family members and friends, echoes the sentiment, dreaming of an India-Afghanistan final. "Afghanistan played like a dream, and I want India to meet them in the finals," he says, as chants of "India, Indiaaa" reverberate through the crowd.

The fans, undeterred by a lost toss, are here for a big midday party, singing cheeky songs like "Chak De India" and "India jeetega, Australia haarega," to avenge the heartbreak the Aussies gave to India in Ahmedabad.

The rivalry between India and Australia has always been intense, but it reached new heights after India's painful loss in the 50-over World Cup in November 2023.

Jeff, an Australian fan, cheekily reminds the Indian supporters, "Yeah, we faltered in the Afghanistan match, mate, but we are champions, and we are coming back. Remember Ahmedabad," he asks them with a wink. The Indian fans, however, are determined to rewrite the narrative and create new memories to overshadow the heartbreak.

Adding to the festive atmosphere is the Caribbean flavour. The stadium, with its sloping grass stands, feels like the perfect setting for a cricket carnival. The breeze blowing at 21 km an hour from extra cover adds to the charm, as fans settle in for what promises to be a cracker of a match.

The mood is buoyant, with Indian songs and chants syruping the anticipation. Most of these dedicated fans have been on a cricket pilgrimage, having already cheered India to victory against Bangladesh in Antigua. Now, they are in St. Lucia, hoping to see India triumph over Australia and avenge their loss in Ahmedabad.

The Caribbean vibe, with its laid-back yet electric energy, complements the cricket frenzy. The Indian supporters, outnumbering the somewhat muted Australian fans, are here to enjoy the game, the sun, and the camaraderie. As Sudhir puts it, "It is time to take revenge and create some lovely memories to paste over the heartbreaking ones in Ahmedabad."

As the teams prepare to take the field, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter. The Indian fans are ready to cheer their team on to victory, with hopes of seeing them advance to the finals in Barbados. The atmosphere in St. Lucia is charged with excitement, anticipation, and a hint of nostalgia, as everyone gears up for a match that promises to be unforgettable.