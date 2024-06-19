T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: How Teams Including Newbie USA Managed To Reach This Stage

Hyderabad: The Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 is over and the eight teams advancing into the next round have been finalised after its conclusion. The tournament has witnessed some shocking results so far as well as some obvious ones where superior teams just ripped apart the weaker sides.

Co-hosts USA have turned out to be one of the most impressive sides in the marquee tournament so far as they stunned Canada in their first game and then defeated Pakistan to pave their way into the Super Eights. While Pakistan were expected to progress into the next round, their dismal performances against India and the USA saw them taking the exit from the tournament.

New Zealand’s elimination from the group stage was another unexpected result as they suffered two shock defeats against Afghanistan and the West Indies. The team had been performing consistently in the ICC events for the last few years but this time around it was a short stint for them in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Apart from these two, most of the Super Eight members are on expected lines. So we take a look at the journey of each team so far in the tournament.

United States

No matter whether they lift the silverware or not, what the USA has done so far is an achievement in itself. A team full of part-time cricketers, who are engrossed in various jobs throughout the year, came together to write a cricketing tale which will be remembered for ages. It was the maiden appearance for the team in T20 World Cups and they kicked off the campaign with a bang by beating Canada with seven wickets.

Next, it was Pakistan and they stunned the opponents in the Super Over and that too in the bowling-friendly conditions which should have been helpful for Men in Green. Their sole defeat came against India but their victory against Pakistan ensured them a berth in the Super Eight.

Their game against Ireland was abandoned due to rain. The team has been praised by many for their heroics so far but they will look to improve upon their performance and will aim to go as deep in the tournament as they can. But, this World Cup will be always remembered by the cricket fraternity for the USA’s performance sure.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan have etched an incredible run so far in the tournament. Out of the four matches they have played, the team suffered sole defeat against the mighty West Indies. Their victory against New Zealand by 84 runs in the group stage was incredible for the team and ensured their path into the Super Eight of the competition.

They first beat Uganda by 125 runs, defeated New Zealand by 84 runs and emerged triumphant against Papua New Guinea by seven wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been the leading run-getter for the Afghan side so far with 167 runs from four matches so far with a strike rate of 150.45. Left-arm speedster Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has scalped 12 wickets so far from four games so far.

South Africa

Coming with the tag of chokers in the ICC events, South Africa has surprised everyone by keeping a clean slate in the group stage. They first outplayed Sri Lanka by six wickets and then followed it up with a victory against the Netherlands by four wickets. They then emerged triumphant against Bangladesh by four runs and in the last group stage game versus Nepal went down the wire. However, South Africa saved themselves from being on the receiving end of an upset and scored a 1-run victory over the opposition.

David Miller has been the leading run-scorer for the team with a tally of 101 runs and a strike rate of 96.19. Anrich Nortje has been prolific with the ball taking nine wickets from the four matches so far in the competition.

West Indies

West Indies are always known for their fireworks in the T20 cricket and it looks like the two-time champions have got their mojo back this time around. West Indies have been merciless in their performance so far thrashing every opponent that came across their way.

They first beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets and then registered a massive win over Uganda by 134 runs. The match against New Zealand was a close contest as they beat the opponents by 13 runs while Afghanistan was outplayed by them with a margin of 104 runs in the next match thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s magnificent knock.

Pooran has been the highest run-getter for the team with 164 runs from four matches with an average of 41 and a strike rate of 150.45. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have been the leading wicket-takers for the Caribbean side taking nine wickets each for the team.

England

The Defending Champions have entered the Super Eight after surviving a scare of being eliminated from the group stage courtesy of Scotland’s performance against England in the group stage game. The match against Scotland ended in a no result due to rain while they were beaten by Australia in the next fixture by 36 runs. England then defeated Oman by eight wickets and emerged triumphant against Namibia in a rain-affected match.

Harry Brook has been the highest run-getter for the team so far amassing 67 runs across four matches with a strike rate of 186.11. Jofra Archer and Adil Rasid have picked five wickets each so far and the duo will look to dismiss more batters as the tournament progresses.

India

India are on a mission to end their trophy drought in the ICC events since 2013. Their bowling attack was excellent in the tournament so far defending a paltry total against Pakistan. The team topped the group and advanced into the Super Eight but a tough challenge awaits them in the upcoming matches as they are grouped along with Australia and Afghanistan both of whom have been phenomenal in their Super Eight outings. India also plays Bangladesh in the Super 8s.

The team kicked off their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland and then beat arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs in a game that went down the wire. They then outplayed the USA by seven wickets and the match against Canada was washed out.

Rishabh Pant has been the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue so far by racking up 96 runs with a strike rate of 124.67. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh have picked seven wickets each for the side.

Australia

The Australian team would like to replicate their legacy in the ODI World Cups in a shorter format as well and will be eyeing to lift their second T20 title. They first registered a 39-run victory over Oman in the first match of the tournament and then scored a win over England by 36 runs.

The team then hammered Namibia by nine wickets and then went on to trump Scotland by five wickets. With a winning streak associated with their name, Australia will be coming into the Super Eights with huge confidence.

Marcus Stoinis has notched up 156 runs with an average of 78 and a strike rate of 190.24 while leg-spinner Adam Zampa has scalped nine wickets so far showcasing his spin prowess.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a victory against Sri Lanka by two wickets in a close contest. The team then suffered a four-run loss against South Africa in the group match but bounced back to form with two back-to-back victories against the Netherlands and Nepal. They are grouped along with India, Australia and Afghanistan in the Super Eight so the road ahead in the tournament will be tough for them with challenging opponents to play.

Towhid Hridoy has contributed with 95 runs from four matches for the team while Tanzim Hasan Sakib has picked nine wickets so far in the tournament.