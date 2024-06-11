ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | 'Babar Azam Should …': Shahid Afridi Suggests New Batting Position for Pakistan Skipper

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has stated that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should bat at the number three position in the batting unit after the team's loss against India. He also added that Fakhar Zaman should open the innings with Mohammed Rizwan for the Pakistan side.

File Photo: Babar Azam (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has blasted the Pakistan batting unit for their dismal show in the T20 World Cup matches and has suggested a reshuffle in the batting unit.

Batting has been an issue of concern for the Pakistani team in their losses against the USA and India. In their previous game against India, Pakistan bowlers dished out a clinical display bundling out the opposition on 119. The team looked to be heading for an easy win but the batting unit faltered and they ended up scoring six runs short of the target.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s batting unit, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has suggested that Fakhar Zaman should open the innings and Babar Azam should bat at number 3.

"I think now is the time for Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam to make some changes. I would like to see Salman Ali Agha come into the side in place of Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed to come in for Shadab Khan,” Afridi told ICC.

“Most of all, I believe Fakhar Zaman should be promoted to open the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar dropping down to number three," added Afridi.

Afridi also added that Pakistan lacked in terms of playing smart cricket and orchestrating a strategy. "For several reasons, this game wasn’t about playing aggressively. But strategy and smart cricket were required to get the run chase over the line, and those qualities are exactly what Pakistan lacked,” he added.

Pakistan will face Canada in a must-win game on Tuesday, June 11 as two defeats have put them in danger of being eliminated from the group stage.

