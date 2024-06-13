T20 World Cup 2024 | Nicholas Pooran Overtakes Caribbean Legend Chris Gayle; Achieves Historic Feat

Hyderabad: Aggressive-batter Nicholas Pooran became the highest run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is during the 2024 T20 World Cup game against New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The left-handed batter overtook Chris Gayle during the match and breached the 1900-run mark.

Gayle, who has represented the West Indies in 79 T20 Internationals has a tally of 1899 runs from 75 T20I innings to his name with a strike rate of 137.50. Pooran was three runs away from the record before the commencement of the game.

Pooran smacked three boundaries during his stay at the crease and scored 17 runs from 12 deliveries which took his tally to 1914 T20I runs. Also, he became the first West Indies batter to breach the 1900-run mark. Pooran has played 91 T20I matches and boasts an average of 25.52 and a strike rate of 134.03.

Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels is in third place on the list with 1611 runs from 67 fixtures with an average of 29.29. Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has amassed 1569 runs with a strike rate of 135.14. Former West Indies batter Lendl Simmons has scored 1527 runs with a strike rate of 120.80 and occupies the fifth spot in the list of highest run-getters.

In the ongoing World Cup, the West Indies have qualified for Super Eight after their win against New Zealand on Thursday. The team will be looking to lift the silverware this time with a batting lineup that includes several power-hitters.