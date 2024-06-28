ETV Bharat / sports

India Vs England: Adil Rashid Becomes Leading Wicket-taker For England In T20 World Cup 2024

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 12:39 AM IST

Adil Rasheed became the highest wicket-taker for England in T20 World Cups with his first wicket in the second semi-final against India of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

Adil Rashid (AP)

Guyana: Leg-spinner Adil Rasheed became the highest wicket-taker for England in T20 World Cup history. He achieved the incredible feat during the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and England at the Providence Stadium here on Thursday.

Rashid was the joint-highest wicket-taker for England in the T20 World Cups with former pacer Stuart Broad. However, with the first wicket of the match, he became the leading wicket-taker for the Three Lions, surpassing Broad's tally of 30 wickets. Rashid has taken 29 innings, four more matches, to former pacer (25 innings) to surpass him in the list.

Rashid dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was going all guns blazing, to reach the milestone. Rohit made 57 off 39 balls with six fours and a couple of boundaries.

The seasoned leg-spinner now has 31 wickets to his name in the marquee event at an average of 22.67 and an economy of 6.78, which is considered very impressive in T20 cricket.

The 36-year-old is also the highest wicket-taker for England in T20I cricket. Overall, he has 120 wickets under his belt in 109 innings at an average of 24.46 and an economy of 7.34, picking up a wicket on every 20th ball.

