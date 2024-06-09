T20 World Cup 2024 | India has upper hand over Pakistan, predicts former Wasim Akram

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has predicted that India have an upper hand over their arch-rivals Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup clash between the two nations on Sunday.

India kicked off their campaign in the tournament quite well beating Ireland by eight wickets in a contest where the bowling unit demolished the opposition batting unit. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a shock defeat against the USA in their opening match of the competition.

In T20Is, India have been unbeaten in the last five games while Pakistan have lost three out of their last five matches.

"If we look at India’s form, India generally is a better team. Better team in a way that they’re favourites heading into that game. I will give 60% to India and 40% to Pakistan. But, it’s T20I, one good innings, one good spell, the game can change quickly. I assume that everybody is looking forward to the match," he said while speaking to Star Sports.

The New York pitch has become a talking point in the tournament because of the unpredictable nature of the surface of the venue. After a lot of talk about it, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also released a statement that they are working to improve the quality of the surface.

Also, India has dominated Pakistan in the World Cups, with a 6-1 record on their name and will aim to further continue their domination in the contest.