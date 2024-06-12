ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2024 | Haris Rauf Achieves Incredible Feat; Surpasses Sri Lankan Legend

Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf has etched his name in the history books in the fixture against Canada by becoming the fastest pacer to scalp 100 T20I wickets. In the process, he bettered former Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga’s record of taking 100 wickets in 76 matches. The game between Pakistan and Canada saw a few other records being broken as well.

Hyderabad: Pakistan survived in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after being pushed to the brink of elimination by beating Canada with seven wickets on Tuesday. Haris Rauf played a crucial role in the match taking the wickets of Shreyas Movva and Ravinderpal Singh. Also, he inked his name in the record books becoming the fastest pace bowler to scalp 100 T20I wickets.

With the wicket of Movva in the 10th over, Rauf set the world record to his name taking 100 scalps from 71 matches. The right-arm pacer bettered Former Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga’s record who took 76 fixtures to do the same.

He also became the third fastest bowler to 100 T20I dismissals after Rashid Khan (53) and Wanindu Hasaranga (63) in the match. Notably, Rauf hasn’t bowled in two of the fixtures out of 71 matches he has played.

However, Rauf was not the only one who broke a record during the game. Aaron Johnson became the fastest batter to hit 50 T20I sixes doing so from only 19 games. He surpassed Evin Lewis of West Indies who achieved the feat in 20 matches. Muhammad Waseem of UAE is in third place on the list of fastest batters to hit 50 T20I sixes doing so in 21 games.

Mohammed Rizwan scripted an unfortunate record to his name scoring the slowest fifty in T20 World Cup. He completed his half-century in 52 balls. The previous record was on the name of David Miller who scored a run-a-ball fifty in the ongoing edition only.

Bowling first, Pakistan restricted Canada to 106/7 with an impressive bowling display. The team then chased the target in 17.3 overs and registered their first victory of the tournament.

