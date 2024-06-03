T20 World Cup 2024: Four Groups, 20 Teams Fire up For Cricket Extravaganza

New York/Barbados: As the West Indies in the Caribbean and South Africa in the virgin territory of the United States played their inaugural Group stage matches in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, the promise of high-octane cricket threatened to find the rope and knock the bails in style and passion!

With each Group boasting a unique blend of cricketing talent and exciting players, this World Cup will be a thrilling spectacle. Get ready for intense competition, high-scoring matches, and unforgettable moments! Here is what to expect from each Group:



Group A: Clash of Titans and Newcomers

Most of the India matches in this Group will be held at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York and the showstopper will definitely be the much awaited, sold out, high octane, fierce clash with eternal rival Pakistan on June 9, 2024.

India: The top-ranked T20 team in this Group, led by veteran of veterans Rohit Sharma, boasts of a formidable batting line-up with Virat Kohli, T20’s leading run machine, in simmering form, the unstoppable Suryakumar Yadav and a back-to-the-willow-in-shining-form, wicket-keeper and batsman Rishab Pant, taking guard for glory. A resurgent Kuldeep Yadav and the gentle assassin called Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the bowling attack to annihilate oppositions.

USA: Having just chased down Canada’s 194 with 197 runs, host and debutants the USA will rely on Steven Taylor's batting prowess and Nisarg Patel's left-arm spin. Home ground is where they will make their first forays into the upper echelons of the cricketing corridors.

Pakistan: A balanced squad with power-hitter Azam Khan and experienced spinner Imad Wasim, their performance hinges on complementing Babar Azam's consistent run-scoring. The eye and aim for the mercurial Pakistan, as always, will be to defeat Big Brother India and gain muscle for the rest of the tourney, especially after being in dismal condition in the ODI World Cup which recently folded up in India.

Canada: Another debutant, Canada features Aaron Johnson, a high-impact batsman, and experienced fast bowler Kaleem Sana.

Ireland: Ireland has been going up the ladder of cricket both in performance as well as in interest. As one of the flag-bearers of cricket’s domain expansion. The Irish would be looking at giving some heartache to established players. Paul Stirling's experience and Josh Little's fiery pace bowling offer hope for Ireland to progress from the group stage.



Group B: A Battle of Established Powerhouses and Emerging Teams

Australian skipper Mitch Marsh would be looking to take over from Pat Cummins to make it a Cricket double Cup, after the Aussies wrested the ODI World Cup Final at Motera just a few months back. Add to that the Australian hunger for wins and March’s men would be famished by Australian standards with them winning only one T20 World Cup in nine editions thus far – in 2021.

Add to this defending champions wanting to defend their title after a disastrous outing in India in the 50-over summit tournament, and this group has potential for excitement through and through. The Ashes rivalry with the Aussies, the eternal strife with Scotland and the scope of newbies shedding their callowness, it’s a whole new exciting world where guarantees of smooth flow may be disrupted. Here’s a short lowdown on the teams in this group:

Australia: Ranked second, Australia has a strong batting lineup with Travis Head and a lethal bowling attack spearheaded by Mitchell Starc.

England: Two-time champions, England will bank on Jos Buttler's explosive batting and Adil Rashid's spin bowling expertise.

Scotland: A blend of experience and talent, Scotland has George Munsey's aggressive batting and Mark Watt's crucial left-arm spin.

Namibia: Led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia boasts JJ Smit's destructive batting and Erasmus' own leg-spin bowling.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas leads Oman, aiming to make an impact with his consistent batting and Bilal Khan's wicket-taking abilities.



Group C: A Blend of Experience and Excitement

New Zealand are hungry too, with no T20 title as a feather in the fern so far. And the meticulous and methodical play they are capable of, makes them a hot to handle team of chilled out gentlemen.

And then there is Afghanistan which is in a hurry to reach the top of the world order as quickly as possible, which makes this group full of possibilities, upsets, excitement and intense competition.

Two-time champs and co-hosts of this historical World Cup, the Windies are taking a keen look at the pedestal Carib Se. With a five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in their inaugural group match, skipper Nicholas Pooran will be hands on for continuous wins to top the group. Pooran’s 74 off 39 balls against Bangladesh earlier this year was a treat to watch.

On home ground, he will definitely be looking for redemption, what with the likes of Russell Crowe to aid and abet his designs.



Here is a lowdown on the teams:

Afghanistan: Led by the mercurial Rashid Khan, Afghanistan aims for a significant impact with his spin bowling that has boxed many a great of cricket. The rest of the team too is a balance of veterans, promising newbies, and dynamic openers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s. Afghanistan prides on upsets and builds on them, a combination which makes them dangerous and a team to beware of.

New Zealand: Looking to go beyond the semi-finals, New Zealand has explosive opener Finn Allen and experienced left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner to power their campaign, what with the indomitable Kane Williamson powring strategies, methods and massacres in the middle.

Papua New Guinea: Captain Assadollah Vala will rely on Tony Ura's power-hitting and Charles Amini's leg-spin bowling. The team will learn from its first outing in the World Cup, against West Indies for future possibilities of resistance.

Uganda: Debutants Uganda bring a fresh perspective with Simon Ssesazi's batting stability and Alpesh Ramjani's economical left-arm spin.

West Indies: Two-time champions, the West Indies have Rovman Powell's destructive batting and Akeal Hosein's left-arm spin to control the opposition. As also, the home advantage.



Group D: A Mix of Grit and Flair

Aiden Markram has his task cut out: Get one, any world cup in cricket. The team has been performing and yet failing at the summit repeatedly, so this edition would be as important as the bygones.

Their grit and Sri Lankan flair, coupled with desperation at both ends, albeit for different reasons, will make this group to watch out for. The Netherlands would remember their trouncing of South Africa in the bigger version as much as the Proteas would want to forget it.

And then there is Bangladesh too, with Najmul Hossain Shanto, all of 25, leading the pride of tigers into territory where winning is the only name of the game. Ranked ninth, his team has never made it to the knockout stage of the T20 tournament but will be looking for upsetting apple carts this time.

A brief profile of the teams:

South Africa: A team with a wealth of experience, South Africa has Heinrich Klaasen's spin-dominating batting and Tabraiz Shamsi's wicket-taking prowess to boast of as they make their latest bid to get the silverware.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga leads Sri Lanka with Kusal Mendis' batting brilliance against left-arm spin and the exciting young fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. The Lankans, fighting economic doom and disruption at home, need a win more desperately than any other nation.

Bangladesh: Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh has Towhid Hridoy's all-round abilities and newly minted politician-player Shakib Al Hasan's experience with both bat and ball.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel leads Nepal with Dipendra Airee's explosive batting in the final overs and Abinash Bohara's death-over bowling expertise.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards captains the Netherlands, with Sybrand Engelbrecht's middle-order batting and Logan van Beek's pace bowling being their key weapons.