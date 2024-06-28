T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India Versus South Africa: All You Need To Know

ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma-led India takes on South Africa in an all-important final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on June 29. Both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament. Here are some interesting facts ahead of the marquee clash to be played at Kensington Oval. Writes Meenakshi Rao

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of a English batter in the second semi final at Guyana (ANI Photo)

Barbados: As India arrived in Barbados for the highly anticipated Final against South Africa at the legendary Kensington Oval, here are some points that you may want at your fingertips:

  • Both teams are unbeaten in this tournament
  • India won the Trophy just once in 2007
  • For South Africa, this will be their first Final of any summit ICC tournament
  • Third T20 Final for India, two under Rohit Sharma as Captain, and Rahul Dravid as head coach
  • In their road to the Final, India played three matches on a tricky New York pitch, winning all
  • Defeated Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the United States Group Stage matches
  • In the Caribbean, India won all its Super8 matches against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia
  • Defeated England by 68 runs in the semifinal to enter the Final

SA Highlight: Captain Aiden Markram's side has come to the Finals, skittling first-time semi-finalist Afghanistan for just 56 runs to coast into the championship decider.

India Highlight: Successfully defended 119 against archrivals Pakistan in the group stage on a difficult drop-in pitch in New York.

Captains Speak:

We've been very calm as a team. We do understand the occasion (in the final) but for us, it’s important to keep calm and composed. We need to make good decisions through the 40 overs. Yes, we do understand the occasion is important, but we need to play good cricket as well.
-- India Skipper R Sharma

It's a personal and individual motivation that you get to a Final, to earn the opportunity to hopefully lift the trophy. But we all understand (as a team) this game and how it works and how things can go for you, things can go against you, and you take that in your stride
-- SA skipper Aiden Markram

