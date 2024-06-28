T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India Versus South Africa: All You Need To Know

Barbados: As India arrived in Barbados for the highly anticipated Final against South Africa at the legendary Kensington Oval, here are some points that you may want at your fingertips:
- Both teams are unbeaten in this tournament
- India won the Trophy just once in 2007
- For South Africa, this will be their first Final of any summit ICC tournament
- Third T20 Final for India, two under Rohit Sharma as Captain, and Rahul Dravid as head coach
- In their road to the Final, India played three matches on a tricky New York pitch, winning all
- Defeated Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the United States Group Stage matches
- In the Caribbean, India won all its Super8 matches against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia
- Defeated England by 68 runs in the semifinal to enter the Final
SA Highlight: Captain Aiden Markram's side has come to the Finals, skittling first-time semi-finalist Afghanistan for just 56 runs to coast into the championship decider.
India Highlight: Successfully defended 119 against archrivals Pakistan in the group stage on a difficult drop-in pitch in New York.