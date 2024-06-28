T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India Versus South Africa: All You Need To Know

Barbados: As India arrived in Barbados for the highly anticipated Final against South Africa at the legendary Kensington Oval, here are some points that you may want at your fingertips:

Both teams are unbeaten in this tournament

India won the Trophy just once in 2007

For South Africa, this will be their first Final of any summit ICC tournament

Third T20 Final for India, two under Rohit Sharma as Captain, and Rahul Dravid as head coach

In their road to the Final, India played three matches on a tricky New York pitch, winning all

Defeated Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the United States Group Stage matches

In the Caribbean, India won all its Super8 matches against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia

Defeated England by 68 runs in the semifinal to enter the Final

SA Highlight: Captain Aiden Markram's side has come to the Finals, skittling first-time semi-finalist Afghanistan for just 56 runs to coast into the championship decider.

India Highlight: Successfully defended 119 against archrivals Pakistan in the group stage on a difficult drop-in pitch in New York.