England vs USA: Chris Jordan Becomes First England Bowler To Take Hattrick In T20Is

Bridgetown (Barbados): England pacer Chris Jordan took the third hat-trick of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup during their Super 8 game against the United States of America here on Sunday. Chris Jordan (4/10) also became the first English bowler to take a hat-trick in Men's T20 International and it was special for him to achieve the feat at his birthplace.

Jordan ran through the USA tail and his victims included Ali Khan (0), who was dismissed on the third ball of the 18th over, Nosthush Kenjigre (0), who was trapped in front of the wickets on the next ball and Saurabh Netravalkar (0), who was cleaned up and was the last man to be dismissed.

Earlier in the innings, 35-year-old Jordan, a right-arm pacer had accounted for Corey Anderson (29), who was caught by Harry Brook.

Courtesy of Jordan and other English bowlers, England bundled out the USA for just 115. Chris Jordan on his part said that it was an unbelievable feeling to take the hat-trick.

"(It) was good to restrict them. Getting it (hat-trick) at a special place (Barbados) is always nice. Glad I was able to hit on the target. Just finished it off towards the end. We summed up the conditions pretty well, we knew they would come hard at us in the powerplay, USA have been playing well in the tournament. (Adil) Rashid set up the game at the backend for us. Points first and foremost," Jordan said in the innings break.

Jordan also joined the illustrious list of bowlers including Brett Lee, Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan, Joshua Little and Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who have taken a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.