T20 World Cup 2024 | Babar Azam Becomes Highest Run-getter In T20is; Surpasses Virat Kohli

Dallas (USA): The T20 World Cup encounter between Pakistan and the USA turned out to be a special one for Babar Azam as he climbed to the top position in the list of batters scoring the most runs in the T20Is. Notably, he surpassed star India batter Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

Coming into the match, Babar had scored 4023 runs in T20Is from 119 matches and was just 16 runs away from Kohli’s tally of 4038 T20I runs, who was the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Babar was the sole warrior in the Pakistan innings as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 26/3 at one stage but a 72-run partnership between him and Shadab Khan steadied the innings.

Babar scripted the record in the 11th over of the innings while facing Nosthush Kenjige. The bowler bowled a good length delivery and the right-handed batter walked down the track and lofted one down the ground for four runs. The elegant shot from the Pakistan captain helped him surpass Virat Kohli for most T20I runs.

Babar also has a record of winning the most T20Is (46) as captain and scoring most runs as T20I captain. With Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being the top three run-scorers in the T20Is, the competition between them to earn the top spot will become intense as the tournament progresses with all of them being a part of the marquee tournament.