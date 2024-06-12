T20 World Cup 2024 | Australia Secure Super Eight Spot with Nine-Wicket Win over Namibia

Antigua (West Indies): Australia made it into Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Namibia with nine wickets on Tuesday. They won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and showcased a display of sheer domination.

Put into bat first, Gerhard Erasmus was the lone warrior for Namibia as the opposition bowlers ripped apart their batting unit. Apart from Erasmus, only Michael van Lingen scored in double digits for the side. Australia cleaned up Namibia on 72 thanks to a clinical bowling display. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Chasing a total of 73 was a walk in the park for the Kangaroos and they did it in only 5.4 overs. Their batters were playing in an aggressive mode right from the start. Travis Head was unbeaten on 34 runs from 17 deliveries while Mitchell Marsh amassed unbeaten 18 runs from nine deliveries during his stay at the crease. David Warner scored 20 runs from eight balls. The win ensured a qualification into the Super Eight for Australia.

Namibia scored their lowest total against Australia in T20Is as their previous lowest was 73. It was also Namibia's lowest total in T20I.

Australia will play their next game against Scotland and with the team already securing a Super Eight spot, they will have liberty to include their players warming the bench into playing XI.